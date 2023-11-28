More News:

November 28, 2023

Philly pharmacist pleads guilty to billing over $500,000 in fake prescriptions

Ahmed Bachir, owner of Aramingo Pharmacy, will have his license suspended for five years

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Fraud
Aramingo Pharmacy prescription fraud Mike Cardew/USA TODAY NETWORK

Ahmed Bachir allegedly billed insurance providers, including Medicaid, thousands of dollars in prescriptions that patients never received. State prosecutors also say he pushed doctors to prescribe more expensive drugs.

A Philadelphia pharmacist has pled guilty to billing insurance providers over half a million dollars in fraudulent claims, state prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Ahmed Bachir, who owns and operates Aramingo Pharmacy in Port Richmond, allegedly billed providers, including Medicaid, $573,992 in phony prescriptions between 2019 and 2021. State investigators say Bachir, 32, and his pharmacy engaged in other "tactics to maximize profits," including requesting doctors to prescribe expensive and unnecessary medications, asking physicians to switch prescriptions to pricier alternatives and billing for brand-name drugs but dispensing generic medications. Aramingo also allegedly refilled certain drugs without informing the prescribed patients and then billed their providers. 

MORE: Vermont man accused of shooting 3 Palestinian students, including one from Haverford College, pleads not guilty

"Pharmacists are trusted to perform essential duties to responsibly provide medicine that treats illness and keeps Pennsylvanians healthy," Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a statement. "In this case, Aramingo Pharmacy was more concerned with personal greed than patient care, using its authority to exploit health insurance providers. Any business or individual that attempts to defraud our healthcare system will be held accountable."

Bachir is now required to pay the insurance providers $573,992 in restitution, as well as $300,866 to the state's ​Bureau of Program Integrity, which is under the Department of Human Services. Bachir's pharmacist license will be suspended for five years, and he will be barred as a Medicaid provider for that same period.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Fraud Philadelphia Crime Medicaid Pharmacies

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philly - Wilma theater

'Fat Ham' by James Ijames kicks off The Wilma Theater’s bold new season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

'The Nutcracker' is the perfect holiday tradition for the entire family to enjoy

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Dangerously cold weather prompts 'Code Blue' status for Philadelphia and Montgomery counties
Philly Cold Weather

Sponsored

Money markets for small businesses
Small business owner calculating expenses

Adult Health

Diabetes medication Mounjaro is more effective than Ozempic for weight loss, study says
Mounjaro Ozempic study

Movies

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie to hit streaming platforms in December
Taylor Swift Eras

Eagles

Should the 49ers really be favored over the Eagles? A deep dive
Eagles-49ers-rematch-stats-analysis_112823_USAT

Food & Drink

Hot chocolate crawl returns to East Passyunk in December
Hot chocolate crawl

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved