More Culture:

December 11, 2025

PSPCA found a puppy in a taped box outside its shelter. Now, she's up for adoption

Staffers believe Tangi is about 9 months old. In a note, the dog's owner said they were facing eviction.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Pets Dogs
PSPCA dog @PennsylvaniaSPCA/Facebook

Staffers at the Pennsylvania SPCA found Tangi, above, inside a taped box outside the shelter's Juniata Park headquarters. She is now up for adoption.

Staffers at the Pennsylvania SPCA made an unusual discovery Tuesday morning. A large, taped box sat outside the organization's headquarters in Juniata Park. It had no shipping label or return address. Inside was a young dog with light brown fur and a white muzzle. Her name was Tangi.

The puppy, which PSPCA estimates is about 9 months old, was scared but in good health. She came with a heartbreaking note. On the side of the box, the dog's owner had written that their housing was at risk.

MORE: Replica Liberty Bells to tell the stories of 20 Philly neighborhoods in 2026

"I have no other option," the note read. "It's either eviction, or let the dog go. I have filled out adoption apps. But nothing has happened. Today was my last day and my back is to the wall. She has all of her shots. Good dog. Her name is Tangi."

In social media posts, PSPCA shared images of Tangi and the box, urging pet owners to come inside the shelter and speak to staff if they needed to surrender an animal. Temperatures had dipped below 30 degrees on the morning the puppy was found, but PSPCA was able to act quickly because a person alerted staff after witnessing someone leaving the box.

The animal rescue emphasized in posts and subsequent emails that they sympathized with the owner's dilemma.

"It is clear that (Tangi) was loved and well taken care of, and that her person was likely forced into a decision they did not want to make," PSPCA Director of Public Relations Gillian Kocher said in an email. "We will do everything we can to ensure that Tangi's journey ends happily."

The rescue organization initially put the puppy on a stray hold in case her owner came forward, but it expired around noon Thursday. She is now available for adoption.

Kocher described Tangi as a "very sweet and lovely" dog. PSPCA's social media posts recounted how she "followed staff closely, rested her head against anyone who knelt beside her, and cried when she was left alone" on her first day at the shelter.

"She, understandably so, can be a bit shy at first, but warms up so quickly and has a lot of love to give," Kocher added.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pets Dogs Philadelphia PSPCA Adoption

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

It's Cape May Wows for the holidays
Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia 2

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Columbus Boulevard ramp to I-95 to close Thursday

I-95 ramp closure

Sponsored

Lessons from Philadelphia’s Turn the Key program: How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia 2

Adult Health

Sugar starts corroding your teeth within seconds – here's how to protect your pearly whites from decay

Doughnuts Sugar Teeth

Arts & Culture

Replica Liberty Bells to tell stories of 20 Philly neighborhoods in 2026

Glen Foerd bell

Art Exhibit

Step into a glowing holiday world at Otherworld Philadelphia

OtherworldWillow_10.png

Eagles

Eagles-Raiders Week 15 odds preview: Birds heavily favored, but will they stop their freefall?

Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Raiders-2021-NFL.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved