PSPCA found a puppy in a taped box outside its shelter. Now, she's up for adoption

Staffers at the Pennsylvania SPCA made an unusual discovery Tuesday morning. A large, taped box sat outside the organization's headquarters in Juniata Park. It had no shipping label or return address. Inside was a young dog with light brown fur and a white muzzle. Her name was Tangi.

The puppy, which PSPCA estimates is about 9 months old, was scared but in good health. She came with a heartbreaking note. On the side of the box, the dog's owner had written that their housing was at risk.

"I have no other option," the note read. "It's either eviction, or let the dog go. I have filled out adoption apps. But nothing has happened. Today was my last day and my back is to the wall. She has all of her shots. Good dog. Her name is Tangi."

In social media posts, PSPCA shared images of Tangi and the box, urging pet owners to come inside the shelter and speak to staff if they needed to surrender an animal. Temperatures had dipped below 30 degrees on the morning the puppy was found, but PSPCA was able to act quickly because a person alerted staff after witnessing someone leaving the box.

The animal rescue emphasized in posts and subsequent emails that they sympathized with the owner's dilemma.

"It is clear that (Tangi) was loved and well taken care of, and that her person was likely forced into a decision they did not want to make," PSPCA Director of Public Relations Gillian Kocher said in an email. "We will do everything we can to ensure that Tangi's journey ends happily."

The rescue organization initially put the puppy on a stray hold in case her owner came forward, but it expired around noon Thursday. She is now available for adoption.

Kocher described Tangi as a "very sweet and lovely" dog. PSPCA's social media posts recounted how she "followed staff closely, rested her head against anyone who knelt beside her, and cried when she was left alone" on her first day at the shelter.

"She, understandably so, can be a bit shy at first, but warms up so quickly and has a lot of love to give," Kocher added.

