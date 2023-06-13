Puppy found with rubber bands around muzzle now ready for adoption at Main Line Animal Rescue

A resilient young dog is now looking for a forever home after being abandoned in a Philly park and spending the past month recovering from serious injuries.

The 1-year-old pit bull mix, named Marigold, was found near 63rd and Arch streets in West Philadelphia on May 14. Multiple rubber bands were wrapped so tightly around her muzzle that the wounds were full of maggots and bone was exposed.

Marigold was brought to the Pennsylvania SPCA headquarters hospital, where the rubber bands were removed. The puppy was deemed underweight and suffering from a severe muzzle strangulation injury. Her snout was cold to the touch, according to PSPCA staff, and her wounds appeared to be inflicted a while before she was found.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the dog was soon transferred to the University of Pennsylvania's Ryan Veterinary Hospital, where she received multiple life-saving reconstructive surgeries thanks to the Richard Lichter Charity for Dogs. Doctors reattached the lower jaw tissue, closed the mouth wounds, removed teeth and started the healing process with bandages.

After days of recovery at Penn, Marigold was moved to Main Line Animal Rescue in Phoenixville for further recovery. Last week, the bandages were finally removed from Marigold's muzzle. The pup is now ready for either foster care or adoption. According to rescue staff, Marigold has transformed from fearful and sad to friendly and happy.

"It was a heart-wrenching sight of unspeakable cruelty, and it happened right in our own backyard," the Main Line Animal Rescue team wrote in an Instagram post, which contains images that may be considered graphic in nature. "Let's ensure (Marigold's) story inspires others to take action and stand against animal cruelty. Together, we can create a world where every animal is cherished and protected."

Provided Image/Pennsylvania SPCA Marigold was rescued from a Philly park, where she was found with rubber bands wrapped around her muzzle, and received reconstructive surgery at Penn Vet.

The PSPCA is looking into the incident, but the organization needs the public's help in finding out what happened. Anyone who recognizes the puppy or knows what happened to Marigold can aid in the investigation by leaving anonymous tips at cruelty@pspca.org or 866-601-7722.



Provided Image/Pennsylvania SPCA The 1-year-old Pit bull mix has been recovering at Main Line Animal Rescue and is now ready for foster or adoption.

"Despite everything she has been through, Marigold is proving her resilience," Gillian Kocher, director of public relations at the PSPCA, said. "She loves everyone she meets and though her muzzle will always carry the physical scars of what she has been through, we are hopeful that the emotional scars will fade over time. A family will be so lucky to have this miracle girl."



Potential adopters or foster parents interested in Marigold can reach out directly to Main Line Animal Rescue at info@mlar.org or 610-933-0606 to set up a meeting with the pup.