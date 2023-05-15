More News:

May 15, 2023

PSPCA rescues over 70 Chihuahuas from Kensington home

The organization is looking for people to adopt the dogs once they pass medical examinations

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Dogs
PSPCA chihuahua rescue Provided Image/Pennsylvania SPCA

The Pennsylvania SPCA is seeking adopters after rescuing 74 dogs from a Kensington row home. 73 of the seized animals were Chihuahua types and one is a Rottweiler mix.

The Pennsylvania SPCA is seeking animal adopters after officers seized dozens of dogs from a Kensington home.

Last Thursday, 74 dogs — including 73 Chihuahua types and one Rottweiler mix — were rescued by the PSPCA's Animal Law Enforcement team from a property located on the 1900 block of North Orianna Street. 

MORE: Eagles' Fletcher Cox donates police dog to Atlantic City

The rescue occurred late Thursday evening when Philadelphia police were serving an unrelated order at a Kensington row home. They found what they believed to be 40 dogs living in unsanitary conditions. Police contacted the PSPCA team which immediately dispatched officers to the scene.

The dogs were removed from the property over concerns for unsanitary conditions and lack of veterinary care. In Philadelphia, no more than 13 spayed or neutered dogs, or two unaltered dogs, are permitted in one home.

"A quiet Thursday evening for our Animal Law Enforcement team transformed into a large scale rescue,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of Animal Law Enforcement and Shelter Operations at the PSPCA. "With a shelter already full of adoptable dogs as well as those tied up in court cases, our team never hesitates to rescue animals who are victims of cruelty and neglect."

The dogs, which were surrendered to the PSPCA by the owner, were brought to the PSPCA's Philly headquarters to undergo forensic examinations and receive any necessary veterinary care.

As the headquarters is at capacity, the shelter is seeking people to adopt the dogs. They will be ready for their new homes after medical examinations are completed. 

An investigation into the situation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the PSPCA's Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-SPCA.

