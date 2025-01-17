Dogs from Philly-area shelters, including Saquon Barky, to compete in Puppy Bowl

Humans playing football? It's a little expected at this point. But dogs on the field? That's a novelty that hasn't worn off, even after 21 years of Puppy Bowl.

Animal Planet's annual competition returns Sunday, Feb. 2 with 142 four-legged athletes. To promote pet adoption, the network drafts all of its puppies from shelters in the U.S. — and a few from the Philly region made the cut.

Learn more about the players from Providence Animal Center, Brandywine Valley SPCA and Phoenix Animal Rescue below. They'll make their TV debut at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and discovery+. Don't forget to watch the kitten half-time show, either; about a dozen cats from Brandywine Valley SPCA are part of the afternoon's entertainment:

Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Sadie is a 7-month-old German shepherd and American pit bull terrier mix from Brandywine Valley SPCA.



Sadie Breed: German Shepherd/American Pit Bull Terrier

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA

Team: Ruff

Fun Facts: This brindle baby is 7 months old and has since found her family.

Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Winston, from Phoenix Animal Rescue, weighs roughly 100 pounds.

Winston

Breed: Newfoundland

Shelter: Phoenix Animal Rescue

Team: Fluff

Fun Facts: Winston came to the Chester Springs shelter from a puppy mill in Lancaster. He is one of 11 special needs dogs competing in the Puppy Bowl; he is blind in one eye. Weighing roughly 100 pounds, he's sure to make a formidable linebacker. His family shared that he is a good boy who is working on his manners. He now goes by Wilson.

Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Doodle, who went by Whiskey at Providence Animal Center, now lives in Boston.



Doodle

Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog/Australian Shepherd

Shelter: Providence Animal Shelter

Team: Fluff

Fun facts: Doodle's mom rejected him and his siblings at birth, which is how he wound up at a rescue. After graduating from Providence Animal Shelter's bottle baby program — called TLC, or tiny little in care — he found his family. They live in Boston, but swear Doodle (now, Charlie) will always be an Eagles fan.

Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Mindy is one of 11 special needs dogs playing in the Puppy Bowl.



Mindy

Breed: Dachshund/Wire Fox Terrier

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA

Team: Ruff

Fun Facts: Along with Winston, Mindy is repping special needs puppies from the Philadelphia area. She is visually impaired and, as her shelter attests, "a tiny little sweetie."

Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery A volunteer at Phoenix Animal Rescue adopted Paralee, a mini labradoodle.

Paralee

Breed: Mini Labradoodle

Shelter: Phoenix Animal Rescue

Team: Ruff

Fun Facts: Like her pal Winston, Paralee was rescued from a puppy mill. She was later adopted by a volunteer at Phoenix Animal Rescue, who renamed her Lily.

Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Saquon Barky is a stage name for this Providence Animal Center puppy, who now goes by Nemo.

Saquon Barky

Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog/Australian Shepherd

Shelter: Providence Animal Center

Team: Ruff

Fun Facts: This pup goes by many aliases, the latest being Nemo. (He was Milo during his stay at Providence Animal Center.) Saquon Barky is Doodle's sibling and another proud alum of the TLC program. He now lives with an older dog and a grumpy cat a few towns over from the shelter. He's also an Instagram star.

Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Erika is a pit bull mix from Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Erika

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier/American Staffordshire Terrier

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA

Team: Ruff

Fun Facts: Erika is now 7 months old and has been adopted.