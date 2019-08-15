More Sports:

August 15, 2019

QB crisis? Eagles lose Cody Kessler to possible concussion a week after losing Nate Sudfeld

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
080819CodyKessler Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Cody Kessler was 3 of 6 for 12 yards, and yet, he looked like an absolute stud compared to Clayton Thorson.

It's time for the QB hot stove of rumors to heat up again.

With Nick Foles now in Jacksonville, the Eagles' back up quarterback spot seems to be cursed.

A week after Nate Sudfeld, the surefire No. 2 broke his wrist (he is expected to be back by Week 3), the No.3 Cody Kessler left Thursday's game to have his head examined after taking a hit in the first quarter.

Kessler lined up to take a snap the next play, but the ensuing snap was whistled dead as the independent physician was not comfortable letting the quarterback play.

A few minutes later after a lengthy look by team doctors, Kessler was escorted into the locker room. 

Clayton Thorson, the Eagles fifth-round pick back in April, stepped in and was unable to make a play leading to a punt. Thorson has been very unimpressive this training camp and was a horrid 2-for-9 for seven yards and an interception in his debut last week.

Thorson has a big opportunity here, but if Kessler is expected to miss any considerable time, the Eagles will absolutely need to pull the trigger on a new quarterback.

They'll have to try and get through Thursday's game in Jacksonville with just one healthy quarterback, assuming Kessler does not return.

Top potential free agent targets for the Eagles include Sam Bradford, Josh McCown and Colin Kaepernick.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Nick Foles Cody Kessler Clayton Thorson

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

5 things to watch in the Eagles' second preseason game vs. the Jaguars
Miles-Sanders_080819_usat

Active Shooters

Gunman surrenders after 7-hour standoff in North Philly
Philadelphia standoff ends Fox29 08152019

Healthy Eating

Keto diet stops growth of certain cancers, study suggests
keto diet cancer tumors

Eagles

Natalie Egenolf: An appreciation of Nick Foles, the greatest Philadelphia sports story ever told
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Arrests

Bam Margera checks back into rehab following arrest in Los Angeles hotel, report says
Bam Margera arrested LA

Family-Friendly

Marvel superheroes exhibit at Franklin Institute extended due to popularity
Carroll - Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, exhibit at The Franklin Institute

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved