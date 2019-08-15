QB crisis? Eagles lose Cody Kessler to possible concussion a week after losing Nate Sudfeld

It's time for the QB hot stove of rumors to heat up again.

With Nick Foles now in Jacksonville, the Eagles' back up quarterback spot seems to be cursed.

A week after Nate Sudfeld, the surefire No. 2 broke his wrist (he is expected to be back by Week 3), the No.3 Cody Kessler left Thursday's game to have his head examined after taking a hit in the first quarter.

Kessler lined up to take a snap the next play, but the ensuing snap was whistled dead as the independent physician was not comfortable letting the quarterback play.

A few minutes later after a lengthy look by team doctors, Kessler was escorted into the locker room.

Clayton Thorson, the Eagles fifth-round pick back in April, stepped in and was unable to make a play leading to a punt. Thorson has been very unimpressive this training camp and was a horrid 2-for-9 for seven yards and an interception in his debut last week.

Thorson has a big opportunity here, but if Kessler is expected to miss any considerable time, the Eagles will absolutely need to pull the trigger on a new quarterback.

They'll have to try and get through Thursday's game in Jacksonville with just one healthy quarterback, assuming Kessler does not return.

Top potential free agent targets for the Eagles include Sam Bradford, Josh McCown and Colin Kaepernick.

