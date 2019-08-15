More Sports:

August 15, 2019

Eagles vs. Jaguars: Week 2 preseason live updates/open thread

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jordan Mailata will look to build on an up-and-down performance a week ago.

Philadelphia Eagles football is on to Week 2 of the preseason, and the Birds will face Nick Foles and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Well, sort of. Foles likely won't play, and Carson Wentz probably won't either. Still, we'll all watch, because that's what we do.

Will any starters play, and if so, how much? How will the Eagles' young cornerbacks look? Will Cody Kessler look like a passable NFL quarterback against his former team? Will Miles Sanders play much, and if he doesn't, does it even matter? Can the Eagles' developing offensive linemen make progress?

We answered some of those questions this morning, and more, in case you missed that. Feel free to discuss the game below.

