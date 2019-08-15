Eagles vs. Jaguars: Week 2 preseason live updates/open thread

Philadelphia Eagles football is on to Week 2 of the preseason, and the Birds will face Nick Foles and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Well, sort of. Foles likely won't play, and Carson Wentz probably won't either. Still, we'll all watch, because that's what we do.

Will any starters play, and if so, how much? How will the Eagles' young cornerbacks look? Will Cody Kessler look like a passable NFL quarterback against his former team? Will Miles Sanders play much, and if he doesn't, does it even matter? Can the Eagles' developing offensive linemen make progress?

We answered some of those questions this morning, and more, in case you missed that. Feel free to discuss the game below.