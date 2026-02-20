A Renaissance-style street fair is coming to South Street this spring

A stretch of South Street will take on a fantasy theme this spring as Queen & Rook hosts its annual Fantasy Faire Block Party on Saturday, May 2.

The free event runs from noon to 8 p.m. on the 100 block of South Street between Front and 2nd streets, bringing Renaissance Faire-inspired entertainment, live performances and a marketplace of local makers to the neighborhood. Costumes are encouraged, and programming is designed to be family-friendly.

Provided Courtesy/Kscope Media

More than 30 vendors are expected to line the block with handmade goods, fantasy art and interactive experiences such as tarot readings and wax seal demonstrations. Performers throughout the day will present sword-fighting exhibitions, fire acts, comedy sets and live music.

Scheduled entertainment will take place on a stage at South and Hancock streets, with additional activities and performances happening inside Queen & Rook during the festival.

Queen & Rook’s Fantasy Faire Block Party

Saturday, May 2 from 12-8 p.m.

100 Block of South Street

Between S 2nd and Front Streets

Philadelphia, 19147

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.



