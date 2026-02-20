A Renaissance-style street fair is coming to South Street this spring

February 20, 2026
A stretch of South Street will take on a fantasy theme this spring as Queen & Rook hosts its annual Fantasy Faire Block Party on Saturday, May 2.
The free event runs from noon to 8 p.m. on the 100 block of South Street between Front and 2nd streets, bringing Renaissance Faire-inspired entertainment, live performances and a marketplace of local makers to the neighborhood. Costumes are encouraged, and programming is designed to be family-friendly.
Scheduled entertainment will take place on a stage at South and Hancock streets, with additional activities and performances happening inside Queen & Rook during the festival.
Saturday, May 2 from 12-8 p.m.
100 Block of South Street
Between S 2nd and Front Streets
Philadelphia, 19147
Free to attend
This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.