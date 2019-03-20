More Culture:

March 20, 2019

Trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' drops

Set in 1969, 'Hollywood' tells the story of the Manson murders with a little help from Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Films
Trailer for Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is released Source/YouTube

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" will be released on July 26.

Quentin Tarantino is back with his ninth film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and it's going to be a free-lovin', wild ride.

The trailer focuses on two main characters: Rick Dalton, a television actor played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and his stunt double, Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt, as the two try to make their move from television to moviemaking. Though, it looks like the two will be coinciding with one of the most notorious serial-murders of all time. 

This chemistry-rich duo live next door to none other than Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate, the pregnant actress who was violently murdered by Charles Manson's followers. We only see a few quick glimpses of Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate and Damon Herriman as Charlies Manson amid shots of Rick Dalton shooting guns on set and getting emotional by his acting performance.

This cast is so star-studded a number of actors are completely missing from the trailer, including James Marsden, the late Luke Perry, Al Pacino, Lena Dunham, Dakota Fanning...the list goes on. Bruce Dern, who plays the rancher that owned the ranch Manson and his followers lived, is also missing from the trailer.

This is Tarantino's ninth film serving as writer and director. It's also his first major studio release. It was shot on location in Los Angeles. "Hollywood" is expected to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, 25 years after "Pulp Fiction" premiered at Cannes and won the Palme d'Or. 

Sony Pictures will release "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" everywhere on July 26.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Films United States Trailers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Eagles front office, Howie Roseman are 'blowing it this time'
030919HowieRoseman

Investigations

Massive cocaine haul reportedly found in bust at Port of Philadelphia
Port of Philadelphia

Food and Drink

Questlove partners with Impossible Meat to make vegan cheesesteak
Questlove

NCAA Tournament

Pick these 5 first-round NCAA tournament upsets on your bracket
Ja-Morant-Murray-State-031919_USAT

Discussions

Former Eagle, former Flyer to talk health benefits of using THC and CBD
anthology wellness nolibs cbd oil

Healthy Eating

Stock your freezer with these healthier chicken nugget brands
healthy frozen chicken nuggets

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved