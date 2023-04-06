Questlove to auction off records from his personal collection for charity

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson will auction off records from his personal vinyl collection at a livestreamed charity event to raise money for two programs supporting public high school students pursuing careers in culinary arts.

The Roots drummer's charity auction will be held Friday, April 7 at 3:30 p.m. on Whatnot, a digital marketplace for collectors. Those who are interested in joining Questlove's livestream can sign up to place bids on nearly a dozen of the record producer's favorite albums to support two food-related causes close to his heart.

All proceeds from the auction will be given to two organizations focused on supporting students as they enter into careers in the culinary arts industry. The

is a summer program that connects students with companies working to create a more sustainable food system, while the

is a nonprofit organization supporting aspiring chefs in New York City's public schools.