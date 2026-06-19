Quinta Brunson inks creative deal with Disney subsidiary, leaves Warner Bros.

Quinta Brunson inked a five-year creative deal with a subsidiary of Disney that allows her to write and produce new series for the company.

The "Abbott Elementary" showrunner will develop projects through her company Fifth Chance Productions, Deadline reported. The studio switch comes after the conclusion of Brunson's four-year deal with Warner Bros., which co-produces her Emmy Award-winning sitcom with 20th Television, the Disney subsidiary that just signed her.

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In a statement Thursday, Brunson called the move to 20th Television an "exciting next chapter" and expressed her gratitude to her former studio for its role in developing the series, which airs on the Disney-owned network ABC.

"Building this show together has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career, and I am incredibly proud of what we've accomplished through this partnership," she said.

The deal with 20th TV "represents an exciting next chapter for me as a creator, producer and storyteller and I look forward to developing new projects with the incredible teams at Disney and 20th Television," Brunson added.

"Abbott Elementary" returns for a sixth season this fall. Brunson has an eight-season acting deal on the series, Deadline reported, and is signed to stay on as executive producer for the entirety of the show's runtime.

Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, called Brunson "one of the industry's most visionary creators" and told Deadline that Warner Bros. looks forward to working with her and Disney on "many more seasons" of "Abbott."

Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of Warner Bros. Television, is in the final stages of a $111 billion merger with Paramount Skydance, which received regulatory approval from the Justice Department's Antitrust Division last week.

Last month, Brunson revealed that she is slated to star as the iconic cartoon flapper Betty Boop in a new movie from her production company.