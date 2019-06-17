Ragu pasta sauces recalled, may contain fragments of plastic

This recall is limited to sauces with specific production codes and dates. The varieties of sauce and the cap codes are listed below.

The contaminated sauces were produced between June 4-8. The company believes the majority of the affected sauces are within their control, but some cases were shipped to retailers.

Mizkan America is working with retail stores to make sure these recalled bottles are removed from store shelves.

The company asked consumers to check jars they may have at home for the following information. Below are the six affected Ragu sauces with their specific cap codes.



RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Cap code: JUN0620YU2



RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0520YU2



RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0620YU2



RAGÚ Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0420YU2



RAGÚ Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0520YU2



Any recalled sauces should be discarded. Customers who have purchased a Ragu sauce affected by the recall can call the Mizkan America customer service line for a replacement at (800) 328-7248.

