June 17, 2019

Ragu pasta sauces recalled, may contain fragments of plastic

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Ragu pasta sauce recall Mizkan America/Mizkan America

Mizkan America has announced a voluntary recall of select Ragu sauces for potential contamination with plastic.

Mizkan America has announced a voluntary recall of select Ragu pasta sauces because the jars could contain plastic fragments.

The Ragu sauces affected by the recall are four varieties sold in 66 oz. plastic jars and one sauce sold in 45 oz. plastic jars. Mizkan America said it is conducting the recall purely out of caution, an no one has been injured or hurt. 

MORE: Tyson recalls 190,000 pounds of chicken fritters distributed to schools, institutions

This recall is limited to sauces with specific production codes and dates. The varieties of sauce and the cap codes are listed below.

The contaminated sauces were produced between June 4-8. The company believes the majority of the affected sauces are within their control, but some cases were shipped to retailers. 

Mizkan America is working with retail stores to make sure these recalled bottles are removed from store shelves. 

The company asked consumers to check jars they may have at home for the following information. Below are the six affected Ragu sauces with their specific cap codes. 

RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
Cap code: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
Cap code: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
Cap code: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
Cap code: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Any recalled sauces should be discarded. Customers who have purchased a Ragu sauce affected by the recall can call the Mizkan America customer service line for a replacement at (800) 328-7248.



Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

