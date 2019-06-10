More Health:

June 10, 2019

Tyson recalls 190,000 pounds of chicken fritters distributed to schools, institutions

The chicken may be contaminated with hard plastic

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
The chicken nugget-style product has been sold commercially.

The past month has been filled with meat-related recalls of both beef and chicken products – and now there is another.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that Tyson Foods Inc. — a New Holland, Pa.-based producer — has recalled 190,757 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken “fritter” products after discovering potential contamination with hard plastic and other materials.

The products were distributed commercially to institutions, including schools — though, not as a part of the USDA’s National School Lunch Program. The agency was notified of the issue on June 5, after consumer complaints.

RELATED READ: Perdue recalls 32,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken

The affected products were produced on February 28, 2019 and include: 32.81-pound cases containing four 8.2-pound bags of “FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN” and case code 0599NHL02. These items will feature “P-1325” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no reported adverse outcomes associated with this recall, but the agency fears that these products could remain in food service freezers. If so, institutions are urged to not serve the product and return it or throw it away.

In addition to Pennsylvania, the affected products were distributed to the following states, according to Tyson's announcement: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma,Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

