Details on 'Site/Sound: Revealing the Rail Park,' a free art show and festival this fall

Details have been announced for a collaborative project, "Site/Sound: Revealing the Rail Park," happening this fall.

"Site/Sound" is a free festival taking place Saturday, Oct. 5, through Saturday, Oct. 19. Most of it will happen at the the current Rail Park, a quarter-mile stretch that starts at Broad and Noble streets, but there also will be things to check out on the future path of the park.

The festival will feature three large-scale art installations using sound and light, as well as free community programming, like a taiko drumming performance, poetry reading, mural tour and discussion on public art and public spaces.

"With only a quarter-mile complete at this time, the Rail Park is more vision than actual park and the three artist installations, along with a robust schedule of community programming, highlight the unfinished sections and I hope will serve as inspiration to Philadelphians to get the rest completed," said Kevin Dow, executive director, Friends of the Rail Park.



When completed, the park will be a three-mile stretch of public space similar to New York City's High Line. Funds are still needed though for the project.

Visitors can see the festival's art installations on Oct. 5, 12 and 19, between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m., at various locations along the future path of the Rail Park. There will musical performances, too.

Find "Aspect 281" in the parking lot beneath the Reading Viaduct, just east of 990 Spring Garden St.

"Soon/Now/Gone" will be at a different location on each of the three Saturdays. It will debut at 990 Spring Garden St. on Oct. 5 and then appear on Shamokin Street, between North 11th and Ridge streets on Oct. 12. Its final location – on Oct. 19 – will be under the Carlton Street Tunnel, between North 11th and 12th streets.

"Moon Viewing Platform" will be located between North 17th and 18th streets, north of Callowhill Street.

The upcoming "Site/Sound" was created in partnership with Friends of the Rail Park, Mural Arts Philadelphia and American Composers Forum, Philadelphia Chapter (ACF Philadelphia).

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.