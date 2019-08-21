More Events:

August 21, 2019

Franklin Institute's next Science After Hours event inspired by Coachella

Grab a ticket to SciChella this August

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Franklin Institute
Franklin Institute hosting SciChella Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK

A girl poses for a photo during Coachella. The California festival is the inspiration for the Franklin Institute's next Science After Hours event.

The Franklin Institute's next Science After Hours event is inspired by Coachella.

The upcoming SciChella on Tuesday, Aug. 27, includes music and art – just like the California festival – but also is packed with science demonstrations.

RELATED: Marvel superheroes exhibit at Franklin Institute extended due to popularity | Enjoy free admission to 10 Philly museums and cultural institutions on Museum Day | Bring your cameras to this sunflower festival at Hellerick's Family Farm

There will be live music by Fishtown's Creem Circus, local saxophonist Keegan Tawa and one-man band The Journeyman, plus a silent disco on the museum's rooftop and shows by dance company Brian Sanders' JUNK and drag queen Summer.

Attendees can also take a mini Zumba lesson, test the physics of hula-hooping, learn the science behind distillation and how to properly cut open a coconut with Single Prop Rum, dive into the science of record making, play music trivia and more.

While enjoying the special programming and exploring the museum, attendees can purchase beer and wine from bars scattered throughout.

Tickets to attend SciChella are $25. Museum members get a $5 discount. All attendees must be 21 or older.

Science After Hours: SciChella

Tuesday, Aug. 27
7-10 p.m. | $25 per person ($20 for members)
The Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 448-1200

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Franklin Institute Philadelphia Science Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

How Sixers forward Mike Scott, who 'ain't no bitch,' found a home in Philadelphia
Mike-Scott-Hive_051019_usat

Government

Police Commissioner Ross resigns amid details of affair and sexual harassment allegations against department
Richard Ross resigns Philadelphia police

Wellness

Free health screenings for Camden residents in September
camden health forum

Eagles

This year, Eagles' 'dress rehearsal game' might actually be their joint practices with Ravens
Carroll - Malcolm Jenkins Eagles Training Camp

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market shop has best-ranked breakfast item in Pennsylvania
Apple Dumpling

Festivals

Japan America Society hosting Otsukimi (moon-viewing) festival at Shofuso
Japan America Society hosting Otsukimi (moon-viewing) festival at Shofuso

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved