Franklin Institute's next Science After Hours event inspired by Coachella

The Franklin Institute's next Science After Hours event is inspired by Coachella.

The upcoming SciChella on Tuesday, Aug. 27, includes music and art – just like the California festival – but also is packed with science demonstrations.

There will be live music by Fishtown's Creem Circus, local saxophonist Keegan Tawa and one-man band The Journeyman, plus a silent disco on the museum's rooftop and shows by dance company Brian Sanders' JUNK and drag queen Summer.

Attendees can also take a mini Zumba lesson, test the physics of hula-hooping, learn the science behind distillation and how to properly cut open a coconut with Single Prop Rum, dive into the science of record making, play music trivia and more.

While enjoying the special programming and exploring the museum, attendees can purchase beer and wine from bars scattered throughout.



Tickets to attend SciChella are $25. Museum members get a $5 discount. All attendees must be 21 or older.



Tuesday, Aug. 27

7-10 p.m. | $25 per person ($20 for members)

The Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 448-1200



