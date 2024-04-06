Random NFC East notes: Micah Parsons' behavior 'wearing thin,' Commanders' QB decision

As long as there's no fresh Philadelphia Eagles news, let's take a peek around at what's going on in the rest of the NFC East.

Micah Parsons' behavior is reportedly "wearing thin"

There was interesting commentary on Friday from Shan Shariff on 105.3 the FAN in Dallas that Micah Parson's behavior is "wearing thin" in Dallas, and that a number of unidentified people within the organization would be relieved to see him go.

"I've heard from way too many people this offseason. I'm talking about at least four different people (have told me) that Micah has worn thin there," 105.3 The Fan's Shan Shariff said Friday. "I don't know how much is true and how much it actually hurts (his reputation). I don't know whether this is the behavior of a typical superstar. I don't how damaging it is. But all I do know is this - I've heard from way too many people that if Micah Parsons was out of there, there would be a decent amount of people inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco smiling or breathing a sigh of relief."

I don't know of Shan Shariff, and I don't mean that as a slight. I just don't know him, so I can't vouch for him, and obviously I'm not around that team to have opinions of my own of Parsons' personality. Also, 105.3 the FAN is basically Dallas' WIP, so any casual radio talk should be taken with a grain of salt. Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant came to Parsons' defense:

Still, it's worth noting that Parsons did have character concerns coming out of Penn State, which is why he fell to pick No. 12 in the 2021 draft. Otherwise, he'd have very likely gone sooner. I do think that this is the type of starting point to a story that can gain momentum and become bigger, if Parsons is indeed overly difficult around the Cowboys' facilities on a day-to-day basis. So, we'll see.

Derrick Henry wanted to play for the Cowboys

The Cowboys lost a whole lot of dudes in free agency this offseason, and they only signed one outside player. If the season began today (it doesn't), their starting running back would be Rico Dowdle.

Henry, who lives in Dallas, expressed disappointment that the Cowboys seemed to have no interest in signing him in free agency, via BloggingTheBoys.

“It would’ve been crazy,” he said. “I thought it’d been some type of reach out, some type of talks or whatever. They never reached out, you know what I’m saying? I don’t really know too much about their organization. All I know is what I hear. I was talking to my agent. They weren’t really interested. It is what it is. Like I said earlier, I’m gonna be where I’m gonna be, and I feel like Baltimore was the perfect spot.”

Instead, Henry signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Ravens.

The Cowboys lost a lot of players at more important positions this offseason, so it's tough to blame them for not wanting to pay Henry $8 million per year. If Henry would have gone to Dallas at a deep discount (I highly doubt that), then sure, criticism is warranted for not at least kicking the tires. But even if they were right not to pursue Henry, their fans are growing more and more frustrated by the team's almost complete lack of trying to improve the roster so far this offseason.

Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels or J.J. McCarthy?

There's a chance that four quarterbacks could come of the board in the 2024 NFL Draft in the first four picks. It is widely assumed that Caleb Williams will go first overall to the Bears, and then it's debatable thereafter. Adam Schefter of ESPN strongly suggested on his podcast that the Commanders' pick will be Daniels (transcription by NESN).

“I know we’re not supposed to spoil picks, and we’ll see how the Commanders decide to move forward with the No. 2 overall selection,” Schefter said during an episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast. “But a little over a few weeks out, to me, I think the signs continue to point to Jayden Daniels being the second overall pick. Seems like he’s popular in the scouting community, seems like he’d bring a lot of the attributes that the Commanders would like.”

Schefter even said that Daniels could practically be penciled in as the No. 2 pick.

“I think Jayden Daniels is going to be someone who really appeals to them,” Schefter said. “It’s hard for me today — today — to see Jayden Daniels sliding much past pick No. 2. So, let’s pencil him in there. I know we’re not supposed to reveal the picks in advance. We don’t know what the picks will be. We’ll see how this shakes out.” “I think that’s how it’s stacking up a few weeks out,” Schefter continued. “Caleb Williams one, Jayden Daniels two and then the New England Patriots would be on the clock at No. 3 with the possibility of taking Drake Maye.”

Daniels has the highest ceiling of the three quarterbacks likely to go after Williams, and should thus be considered by Eagles fans as the player you hope the Commanders don't take, in my view.

The Giants reportedly like Drake Maye

The Giants are picking sixth, so if quarterbacks do indeed go 1-2-3-4 in the 2024 draft, they will have to trade up to get their guy. #Math. According to Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Spots, Maye is their guy.

[Maye] is the prospect who could most entice the Giants to make a blockbuster move up from No. 6, according to multiple NFL sources familiar with the Giants' thinking. With USC's Caleb Williams almost certain to be taken by the Chicago Bears at No. 1, the 21-year-old Maye is believed by many around the NFL to be the next quarterback on the Giants' list.

In fact, one league source said he believes that if Maye somehow gets past the Washington Commanders at No. 2 — which is far from a certainty — the Giants would consider making an aggressive offer to the New England Patriots to move up from No. 6 to No. 3 to draft him. It's not clear if New York would be willing to do the same for LSU's Jayden Daniels or Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, the other two top quarterbacks likely to be available at that spot.

You know who one of the quarterbacks Maye has drawn comparisons to for their similar style of play? Daniel Jones, lol.

