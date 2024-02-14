Ranking the best Phillies right fielders of all time

Over the last few winters, we've passed the time by ranking things. We ranked every Eagles player, and Sixers player by position while also throwing in some other lists that weren't quite as fun.



For the next two weeks, leading up to pitchers and catchers reporting to Clearwater for the 2024 Phillies season, we decided to take a look at each position in the Phillies storied 100+ year history and come up with a list of the all-time greats at each position.

We're going to limit our lists to 10 (with a few extra mentions) in part because there have been more than 2,000 different players to appear in at least one game for the Phillies. But we did look at everybody.

Ranking Phillies

C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | LF | CF | RF | SP | RP | Manager

Continuing with right field we had a few requirements. We strived for players who started at the position for at least three seasons in Philadelphia (but we made a few exceptions) and their statistical and cultural impact were both weighed when making these rankings. If you were waiting to see where all the power was, historically for the Phillies, it's definitely at right field. Before we dive into our top 10, here's a look at a handful of right fielders who either didn't qualify or make the cut talent-wise: Player Games Notes Nick Castellanos 293 .268/.308/.437

Jayson Werth 543 2009 All-Star Glenn Wilson 602 1985 All-Star Bake McBride 533 .292/.335/.435 Jay Johnstone 462 .303/.368/.455

Ron Northey 600 .269/.335/.428



And now our list of the 10 best right fielders in Phillies history — which starts with a newly minted first baseman: 1. Bryce Harper (2019-present) .284/.395/.536 | 122 HR, 368 RBI | 2021 NL MVP, All-Star, 2 Silver Slugger, NLCS MVP Shamus Clancy: When it's all said and done, Harper may go down as the second-greatest Phillies hitter ever behind Michael Jack Schmidt. He'll need a World Series parade to solidify that standing, but Harper has been worth every penny and more from the massive contract he signed ahead of the 2019 season. In 30 career postseason games as a Phillie, Harper is hitting .324 with a 1.137 OPS, plus 11 home runs. In Barry Bonds' back-to-back MVP seasons with Pittsburgh and San Francisco in 1992-1993, Bonds hit .324 with a 1.109 OPS. So, Harper basically turns into the best hitter of all time when the lights are brightest. The swing of his life? It might only be the swing of his life so far. 2. Bobby Abreu (1998-06) . 303/.416/.513 | 195 HR, 814 RBI | 2 All-Star, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove Nick Tricome: Abreu was the model of consistency at the plate, the first to homer at Citizens Bank Park, and the Home Run Derby champ. He was a great Phillie through a whole lot of lean years and unfortunately got traded away to the Yankees in 2006 just before things started getting good. 3. Johnny Callison (1960-69) .271/.338/.457 | 185 HR, 666 RBI | 4 All-Star Nick: A fan-favorite power hitter through the 1960s – though that included having to brunt the '64 collapse – Callison seemingly could do it all out in the field and at the plate, including walking off the All-Star Game. 4. Chuck Klein (1928-33, 35-38, 40-44) .326/.382/.553 | 243 HR, 983 RBI | 1932 NL MVP, 2 All-Star, Batting Champ, Triple Crown, Hall of Famer Shamus: This dude absolutely raked during his first stint with the Fightins. From 1929 to 1933, Klein had four top-four MVP finishes with a triple slash line of .359/.414/.637 while averaging 36 home runs and 139 RBI per year. Given that he wore a staggering nine different numbers during his Phillies career (and had a couple seasons that predated uniform numbers), he is honored with just a "P" at Citizens Bank Park among the other retired numbers. 5. Von Hayes (1983-91) . 272/.363/.427 | 124 HR, 568 RBI | All-Star Evan Macy: Hayes might be more well known for the trade that brought him to Philly than for his actual play in the city. He was famously acquired in a rare five-for-one deal, with Cleveland receiving Jay Baller, Julio Franco, Manny Trillo, George Vukovich and Jerry Willard for him as a second-year player. It's routinely cited as one of the worst swaps in franchise history, but he wasn't a bad player by any measure and the players sent away in exchange for his services weren't superstars either.

6. Sam Thompson (1889-97) . 334/.389/.509 | 95 HR, 965 RBI | Hall of Famer Evan: Obviously take these early, 19th-century baseball stats with a grain of salt, but Thompson is in Cooperstown due to being one of the best hitters of his day. He led the majors in slugging, total hits and RBI three times, in home runs twice and in 1887 (100 years before I was born!) he his .372 with 166 RBI and would likely have won an MVP award if it existed — it wouldn't for another 24 years. 7. Elmer Flick (1898-01) .338/.419/.487 | 29 HR, 377 RBI | Hall of Famer Shamus: While the peak of Flick's Hall of Fame career came with the Cleveland Naps, he was an extra-bases machine during his four years with the Phils. He had at least 11 triples in every season, hit 30-plus doubles twice and led the sport in RBI in 1900 with 110. He swiped at least 30 bags in three seasons, too.