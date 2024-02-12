Ranking the best Phillies left fielders ever

Over the last few winters, we've passed the time by ranking things. We ranked every Eagles player, and Sixers player by position while also throwing in some other lists that weren't quite as fun.



For the next two weeks, leading up to pitchers and catchers reporting to Clearwater for the 2024 Phillies season, we decided to take a look at each position in the Phillies storied 100+ year history and come up with a list of the all-time greats at each position.

We're going to limit our lists to 10 (with a few extra mentions) in part because there have been more than 2,000 different players to appear in at least one game for the Phillies. But we did look at everybody.

Continuing with left field we had a few requirements. We strived for players who started at the position for at least three seasons in Philadelphia (but we made a few exceptions) and their statistical and cultural impact were both weighed when making these rankings.

There are not a ton of household names on this list, as the left field crop is certainly less impressive than the centerfield one. Before we dive into our top 10, here's a look at a handful of left fielders that either didn't qualify or make the cut talent-wise:

Player Games Notes Raul Ibañez 433 2009 All-Star Ron Gant 227 . 257/.348/.453 Wes Covington 522 .284/.343/.471

Harry Anderson 438 .268/.337/.458

Dick Sisler 508 1950 All-Star Danny Litwhiler 374 1942 All-Star





And now our list of the 10 best left fielders in Phillies history — which starts in the 19th century:

1. Ed Delahanty (1888-89, 91-01)

.348/.415/.508 | 87 HR, 1,288 RBI | Hall of Famer

Nick Tricome: A Hall of Famer who posted absurd numbers – he had seasons hitting .404,.405, and .410 – and the owner of the Phillies' longest hitting streak for more than a century until Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley came along.

As good as Delahanty was, however, he was spiraling out of control, which fed into his death in 1903.

2. Del Ennis (1946-56)

.286/.344/.479 | 256 HR, 1,124 RBI | 3 All-Star

Shamus Clancy: A figure in Philly for 11 seasons, Ennis' best year came during the Phillies' 1950 "Whiz Kids" NL pennant campaign. He led the National League in RBI (126) while belting 31 home runs with a .923 OPS. He's fifth all-time in franchise history with 1,812 hits and fourth in total bases with 3,029.

3. Pat Burrell (2000-08)

.257/.367/.485 | 251 HR, 857 RBI | 2008 World Series Champion

Shamus: Miscast as a true star at the turn of the 21st century, Burrell perfectly settled in as a cog in the Phillies' high-powered machine during their 2007 and 2008 playoff runs. A beloved figure in Philly, Burrell's final at-bat as a Phillie came in Game 5 of the '08 World Series. With the game tied at three in the bottom of the seventh, Burrell ripped a deep double. Eric Bruntlett came on to pinch run for him. Pedro Feliz knocked Bruntlett home and the Fightins prevailed 4-3 for their second-ever title.

It was the perfect way for Burrell to go out.

4. Sherry Magee (1904-13)

. 299/.371/.447 | 75 HR, 886 RBI, 387 SB

Nick: A hitter who found a way to thrive in the dead-ball era, Magee led the NL in average (.331), runs scored (110), and RBI (123) in 1910, and batted .299 collectively in his 11 years with the Phillies.

5. Greg Luzinski (1970-80)

.281/.363/.489 | 223 HR, 811 RBI | 4 All-Star, 1980 World Series Champion

Nick: A name that screams "power hitter," Luzinski very much was, but he could hit for average too, batting over .300 from 1975-77, which brought out some serious MVP consideration.

And like many on that legendary 1980 club, "The Bull" also had his signature October moment on the way to the World Series.

6. Lefty O'Doul (1929-30)

. 391 / .460 / .614 | 54 HR, 219 RBI | NL MVP Runner-up

Evan: Lefty was only in Philly for two seasons but they were two mega, incredible seasons including his 1929 campaign that saw him his .398 with 122 RBI. He had 254 hits that season. Cubs second baseman Rodgers Hornsby somehow beat him out for MVP honors, with 39 homers and 149 RBI. Clearly the voters in the 1920s were impressed with power.

7. Kyle Schwarber (2022-present)

.207/.333/.489 | 93 HR, 198 RBI | All-Star, Silver Slugger

Shamus: Traditional notions of leadoff hitters be damned, the Phils have been a great team with the low-batting average, high-slugging Schwarber at the top of the order the last two seasons. He's mashed 93 home runs so far in red pinstripes. He's made an impact in the postseason, too. In the 2022 NLCS, he had a bonkers 1.571 OPS, including a moonshot home run in San Diego. In the 2022 World Series, his OPS was 1.123 with three homers. In the 2023 NLCS, he once again raked with a 1.670 OPS and a whopping five home runs.

8. Gary Matthews (1981-83)

.279/.363/.417 | 38 HR, 200 RBI

Evan: Matthews wasn't in Philly long, but between being a color commentator on TV in the city and his epic 1983 NLCS MVP performance, he's built a legacy here. In that series, which saw the Phils beat the Dodgers to make it to their second World Series in four years, Matthews hit .429 with three homers and eight RBI in four games.

9. Morrie Arnovich (1936-40)

.288/.353/.389 | 20 HR, 218 RBI | All-Star

Evan: Arnovich was among the many "what ifs" of the 1940s, when so many talented ballplayers left the majors to serve in the military during WW2. Arnovich was Jewish and fought in the army, eventually serving as a sergeant.

10. Irish Meusel (1918-21)

.308/.343/.449 | 35 HR, 241 RBI

Shamus: Possessing an absolutely incredible name, Meusel peaked with the Phillies 1920 with a 132 OPS+ with 49 extra-base hits. He left the Phils midway through the 1921 season and proceeded to make four straight World Series with the Giants. That sums up the early 20th century Fightins.