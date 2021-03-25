More Health:

March 25, 2021

'Day of' COVID-19 test cleared by FDA for event, wedding testing

Tests cost $44 each or $1,100 for a pack of 25

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
Weddings mass COVID testing Pexels/Stock

A California-based company created affordable at-home COVID-19 test kits for events to detect the contagiousness of COVID-19.

A California company wants to "make wedding rescheduling and downsizing a thing of the past," with its rapid COVID-19 tests that give results in about 10 minutes.

Guests take the self-administered, nasal test the day of the wedding or event, prior to arriving, to detect their "level of contagiousness" and limit the spread of the virus, the test kits manufacturer, SWABD, said in press release on Thursday.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the Carestart COVID-19 antigen test technology, which touts the ability to give results in 10 minutes — making it an easy way to prescreen people before they head into an event.

The test's taker uses a nasal swab to obtain a sample, then puts the swab sample into a buffer solution before placing it into the device itself. 

Results are displayed similar to a pregnancy test, with a control line to show the test worked and a detection line that shows if the user is contagious or not.

The test is more than 99% effective in detecting contagious COVID-19 cases, SWABD said, meaning they will catch people both with and without symptoms present. The company said the test also detects the new variants of COVID-19 because the test does not measure the part of the virus that is mutating.

"If a new variant emerges that SWABD does not detect well, the tests can be quickly updated," the company said.

The tests cost $44 each or $1,100 for a pack of 25 tests. Most at-home test kits range from $100 to $200 and PCR tests require a lab visit and days of waiting for results. 

While the test is effective in detecting contagiousness, the company recommends that people still practice social distancing and wear face masks.

The test is manufactured by SWABD's lab partner, Access Bio Inc.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Weddings Events Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' Daryl Morey discusses George Hill trade, deadline landscape, and buyout market
Daryl-Morey-trade-deadline_032521_usat

Healthy Eating

Green, leafy vegetables boost muscle strength — here's how to add them to your diet
Leafy vegetables benefits

Politics

Senate confirms Dr. Rachel Levine for U.S. health department post in Biden administration
Levine Confirmed Senae

College Basketball

Villanova in unfamiliar territory as March underdog, hoping to upset No. 1 seed Baylor
Villanova-Sweet-16-Jeremiah-Robinson-Earl_032521_USAT

Art

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens reopening in April with timed tickets
magic gardens april 2021

Festivals

Chestnut Hill welcomes spring with outdoor Home and Garden Festival
Chestnut Hill garden festival

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved