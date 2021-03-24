More Health:

March 24, 2021

Green, leafy vegetables boost muscle strength — here's how to add them to your diet

Spinach, kale and lettuce are packed with nitrates that enhance the musculoskeletal system

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Vegetables
Leafy vegetables benefits Karolina Grabowski/Pixabay

Leafy vegetables, like spinach, are a good source of vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, folic acid and calcium which are needed for muscle function, strong teeth and bones.

It is no secret that green, leafy vegetables are an important part of a healthy diet, but new research says eating just one cup of these nitrate-rich foods per day can increase muscle strength.

A study conducted by Australian researchers found participants with the highest nitrate consumption — predominantly gained from vegetables — had stronger lower limbs than those who consumed the least amount of nitrates. They also had faster walking speeds. 

These improvements occurred independently of any physical activity, though the researchers emphasize the importance of regular exercise, including weight training. They found vegetables like lettuce, spinach, kale and beetroot provided the greatest benefits. 

"We should be eating a variety of vegetables every day, with at least one of those (servings) being leafy greens to gain a range of positive health benefits for the musculoskeletal and cardiovascular system," said lead research Marc Sim, of Edith Cowan University. 

"It's also better to eat nitrate-rich vegetables as part of a healthy diet rather than taking supplements. Green leafy vegetables provide a whole range of essential vitamins and minerals critical for health." 

Leafy vegetables are a good source of vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, folic acid and calcium which are needed for muscle function, strong teeth and bones. 

Leg muscle strength helps reduce risk of falls and fractures and improve general health and wellbeing. About 36 million older Americans fall each year, with 32,000 dying as a result of their injuries, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, was based on data from 3,759 Australians who participated in Melbourne's Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute study.

It is important to note that while nitrates in processed meats like bacon and ham have been linked to increased cancer risks, natural nitrates such as potassium nitrate and sodium nitrate in vegetables have positive health effects.

Previous research also has found a link between cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, kale and collard greens and better blood vessel health.

Not everyone, however, naturally enjoy eating vegetables. So how can people slip more into their diets? Here are some suggestions from nutrition experts:

• Blanche vegetables like kale and broccoli rabe to reduce their bitter taste.

• Drink green smoothies.

• Use noodles made from veggies and a sauce filled with greens when craving carbs.

• Snack on veggie chips instead of potato chips.

• Use vegetables as a wrap for a sandwich or add them to a soup.

• Try to eat an assortment of raw and cooked vegetables to keep tastebuds happy.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Vegetables Philadelphia Research Muscles Studies Diet Kale

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles sign QB Joe Flacco to baffling contract
032321JoeFlacco

Illness

FEMA clinic to offer single-dose vaccines as Philly seeks more federal help
FEMA JJ COVID

Government

Philly will not ease COVID-19 capacity limits on restaurants, bars, other venues until at least April 30
covid restriction philly remain

Sixers

NBA trade rumors: Malcolm Brogdon is reportedly available, should Sixers take a look?
Malcolm-Brogdon_032321_usat

Food & Drink

Black-owned Two Locals Brewing Co. releases first batch of beers
Two Locals Brewing Co.

Food & Drink

Food Truck Frenzy at Linvilla Orchards includes lots to eat, plus beer and music
Food truck festival Linvilla

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved