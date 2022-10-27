Ravens-Bucs: Barstool Sportsbook promo code scores 2 huge TNF offers

Our Barstool Sportsbook promo code offers include either a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on Ravens-Bucs or a $150 bonus if either team completes a pass. You can choose the better offer for you, click the link, and enter the appropriate promo code to get started today.

Before the Ravens and Buccaneers take the field on Thursday night, you can click here and enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICEFOOTBALL150 for a $150 bonus if either team completes a pass. If you'd rather go for a big first win, you can click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000 for a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Tom Brady has has his fair share of frustrations this season, as the Bucs have dropped two consecutive games en route to a 3-4 start to the season. However, that record is good enough to lead the NFC South. On the other side, Lamar Jackson has led the Ravens to the top of the AFC North with a 4-3 record.

Click here and enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICEFOOTBALL150 to bet $20, get $150 if either the Ravens or Bucs complete a pass.

Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICEFOOTBALL150 unlocks $150 completed pass bonus

There is no better no-brainer offer for Thursday Night Football than this one from Barstool Sportsbook. Prospective bettors can turn a $20 bet on the Ravens or Bucs into a $150 bonus. All that has to happen for the bonus to convey is either team completing a pass. This is an absolute lock to happen in the game.

The great thing about this offer is that your first bet doesn't even need to win for the bonus to convey. For example, if you wager $20 on the Ravens to win, but the Bucs win the game, you'll still pick up the $150 completion bonus. However, if you bet on the Ravens and they win, you'll get back your $20 bet, a cash profit, and the $150 bonus.

How to apply our Barstool Sportsbook promo code

The registration process for a Barstool Sportsbook account is really simple. Follow the instructions below to turn a $20 bet into a $150 bonus if either team completes a pass:

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICEFOOTBALL150. Fill in the required information to set up an account. Pick a deposit method and add $20 or more. Select the Ravens-Bucs game. Wager $20 on either team.

If the Ravens or Buccaneers complete a pass, you will receive a $150 bonus in site credit. Plus, if your bet wins, you'll get back the first wager and earn a cash profit.

Risk-free bet up to $1,000

Some bettors might not be as enticed by a $150 no-brainer bonus as others. In that case, Barstool Sportsbook has another great offer. This comes by way of a $1,000 risk-free bet offer. Bettors can wager up to $1,000 on any game or player prop market on Thursday Night Football. If the bet settles as win, the player will get back their stake plus a cash profit.

In the event that the player's first bet loses, Barstool Sportsbook will issue a site credit refund in sportsbook bonus cash. This site credit can then be used on other games in any other sports league. That includes the NFL, NBA, World Series, NHL, and more.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000 for a $1,000 risk-free bet for Ravens-Bucs.

