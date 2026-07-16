Reading Terminal Market's Ice Cream Festival returns Aug. 15

Reading Terminal Market's annual Ice Cream Festival will return to Center City on Saturday, Aug. 15, bringing together several of the Philadelphia area's favorite ice cream shops for an afternoon of frozen treats.

The free, pay-as-you-go event runs from noon to 4 p.m. along the 1100 block of Filbert Street and inside Reading Terminal Market. Visitors can sample ice cream, gelato and sorbet from Bassett's Ice Cream, Cloud Cups, Hangry Bear Creamery, Irv's Ice Cream, Milk Jawn, The Mango Hut and Tubby Robot.

Beyond the outdoor vendors, visitors also can explore Reading Terminal Market for ice cream-themed specials and other frozen desserts offered by participating merchants throughout the day.

The festival also will feature family-friendly entertainment, contests and activities for children. The event will be held rain or shine under cover along Filbert Street and inside Reading Terminal Market.

Saturday, Aug. 15 | Noon - 4 p.m.

Reading Terminal Market

12th & Filbert streets

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Free to attend; Pay-as-you-go

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