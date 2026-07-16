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July 16, 2026

Reading Terminal Market's Ice Cream Festival returns Aug. 15

The free, pay-as-you-go event will feature local ice cream vendors, contests, kids activities and frozen treats inside the historic market and along Filbert Street.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals ice cream
Reading Terminal Market Ice Cream Fest Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Reading Terminal Market's annual Ice Cream Festival returns Saturday, Aug. 15, with local ice cream, gelato and sorbet vendors, family-friendly activities and frozen treats throughout the historic market and along Filbert Street.

Reading Terminal Market's annual Ice Cream Festival will return to Center City on Saturday, Aug. 15, bringing together several of the Philadelphia area's favorite ice cream shops for an afternoon of frozen treats.

The free, pay-as-you-go event runs from noon to 4 p.m. along the 1100 block of Filbert Street and inside Reading Terminal Market. Visitors can sample ice cream, gelato and sorbet from Bassett's Ice Cream, Cloud Cups, Hangry Bear Creamery, Irv's Ice Cream, Milk Jawn, The Mango Hut and Tubby Robot.

Beyond the outdoor vendors, visitors also can explore Reading Terminal Market for ice cream-themed specials and other frozen desserts offered by participating merchants throughout the day.

The festival also will feature family-friendly entertainment, contests and activities for children. The event will be held rain or shine under cover along Filbert Street and inside Reading Terminal Market.

2026 Ice Cream Festival

Saturday, Aug. 15 | Noon - 4 p.m.
Reading Terminal Market
12th & Filbert streets
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Free to attend; Pay-as-you-go

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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