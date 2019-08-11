A recap of the Eagles' injuries, four weeks before Week 1

As we inch closer to the start of the 2019 regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of players with injuries.

There are no official injury designations during training camp like "questionable, doubtful," etc., but we'll do our best here to recap all of the Birds' ailing players. By my count, there are currently 21.

Season-ending injuries

• DE Joe Ostman: Torn ACL. Season-ending IR.



Likely to miss some time during the regular season

• CB Jalen Mills (foot): Mills began training camp on PUP, as he is still recovering from a foot injury last season sustained in London against the Jaguars. Not only did he not participate in spring practices, but he didn't even work off to the side with other injured teammates while practice was going on. In training camp, Mills has been working out on a side field. With Mills out and Ronald Darby not practicing, younger corners like Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones, and Rasul Douglas have gotten first-team reps.

• CB Cre'Von LeBlanc (foot): LeBlanc reportedly has a Lisfranc sprain. His wide timetable for return is anywhere from September to November. The Eagles subsequently signed Orlando Scandrick to be a backup slot corner in LeBlanc's place.



• LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee): Grugier-Hill's Grade 3 MCL sprain (a bullet dodged) reportedly won't require surgery, and should typically heal in 6-8 weeks. He'll likely miss the first few games.

• QB Nate Sudfeld (wrist): Sudfeld broke his wrist in the Eagles' first preseason game against the Titans. He had surgery, and reportedly should be back after about six weeks. The Eagles are unlikely to sign a quarterback like Sam Bradford or Colin Kaepernick off the street to replace him, or, you know, they already would have. Instead, it is more likely they'll roll with Cody Kessler as the No. 2 for the two or so weeks Sudfeld will be unavailable.



Likely to cost them a job

• LB Paul Worrilow (knee): The team previously classified Worrilow as "week to week," which all but ended his chances of making the team. Worrilow has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered during 2018 OTAs, but has had setbacks.



• WR Shelton Gibson (ankle): This was a crucial offseason for Gibson, and he simply hasn't evolved enough as a receiver. The Eagles would probably like to have him back on the practice squad, but his days of sticking on the 53-man roster because he was a fifth-round pick have to be over.



• S Blake Countess (hamstring): The Eagles classified Countess as being out "multiple weeks," which is worse than "week-to-week." He injured his hamstring against the Titans. While Countess was perhaps on track to win a roster spot, it's probably not worth waiting for him to get healthy while he occupies a roster spot.

Should keep them out the rest of the preseason (or close to it), but should be ready for Week 1

• RT Lane Johnson (knee): Johnson will be good to go for Week 1, per Doug Pederson, but it's worth noting that Johnson has been practicing with a knee brace on for the entirety of camp.



• TE Dallas Goedert (calf): Goedert had 3 catches for 50 yards in the preseason game, and looks like he's ready to produce in the regular season. He doesn't need to see another preseason snap, in my view.



In the concussion protocol

• DT Hassan Ridgeway: Ridgeway was at practice on Saturday, but he did not participate. The guess here is that it is a less serious concussion.



Less serious (Day-to-day)

• DE Daeshon Hall (shoulder): Hall impressed in the first preseason game. He'll want to get back on the field as soon as possible to build on that performance.



• TE Richard Rodgers (foot): The Eagles classified Rodgers as "day-to-day" with his foot injury a week ago, but he hasn't participated in practice at all since then.



• WR Mack Hollins (hip): Hollins is back at practice, but as of Saturday, was limited.



• WR DeAndre Thompkins (shoulder): Thompkins is a long shot to make the 53.



• RB Boston Scott (ankle): Scott missed the last preseason game. If he misses the Week 2 game against the Jaguars, he won't have much of a chance to convince the team he should make the team in some capacity.

Practicing, but still not yet full participants

• DT Fletcher Cox (foot): During the Eagles' loss to the Saints in the divisional round, Cox was forced to leave with a foot injury, though he did return to the game and played through significant pain. He had surgery to repair his foot, and is expected to be good to go for the start of the season. However, as we inch closer and closer to the start of the regular season, Cox's absence is becoming more concerning.

• RG Brandon Brooks (Achilles): With Brooks still recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in the Eagles' playoff loss to the Saints a mere six-plus months ago, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that he would start training camp on PUP. Nope. He practiced on Day 1, but has not yet participated in team sessions. In his absence, Halapoulivaati Vaitai has gotten all the starting RG reps, and has looked fine. There's no need to rush Brooks back, but it appears he won't miss much time if he's not ready for Week 1.

• CB Ronald Darby (knee): A report emerged prior to camp that Darby would land on PUP. Nope. Like Brooks above, Darby practiced on Day 1, but has not been a full participant. There's no need to rush Darby back, as Maddox, Jones, and Douglas are all having good camps.



• LB Nigel Bradham (toe): Bradham tore ligaments in his toe against the Saints, and he had offseason surgery. His timetable for return is uncertain.



• S Rodney McLeod (knee): McLeod continues to recover from a torn ACL/MCL suffered Week 3 against the Colts. Andrew Sendejo has gotten first-team reps in his absence. McLeod has participated in team drills in practice, but he missed the preseason game.

Players now fully participating in practice

DE Derek Barnett RB Corey Clement

