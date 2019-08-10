Eagles trade OT Ryan Bates to the Bills for DE Eli Harold

Likely bored on Friday evening, Howie Roseman and Bills general manager Brandon Beane made a back-of-the-roster trade. The Bills will get OT Ryan Bates, while the Eagles will get DE Eli Harold.

Harold was selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the 49ers. He played there for three years, before the Niners traded him to the Lions in 2018. During the 2019 offseason, Harold signed with the Bills, who are now dealing him to Philly. His career numbers:

Eli Harold Games (Starts) Tackles (TFL) Sacks FF-FR 2015 16 (1) 13 (4) 0 0-1 2016 16 (13) 37 (3) 3 1-1 2017 16 (11) 34 (5) 2 0-0 2018 13 (0) 10 (4) 4 0-0



Harold is an athletic edge rusher who ran a 4.6 40 at the 2015 NFL Combine. His spider chart:

The Eagles' top four DEs likely aren't affected by this move, as in, they won't immediately lose their spots in the pecking order, though Harold is legitimate competition.

Bates hadn't shown much throughout training camp. He did puke one day.

