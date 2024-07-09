Sustainable fashion brand Reformation opens its first Pa. store near Rittenhouse Square

Sustainable fashion brand Reformation has opened a store in Philadelphia, marking the company's first retail location in Pennsylvania.

Reformation's Philly location opened last week at 1723 Walnut St. near Rittenhouse Square. The store is selling a curated selection of the company's vintage-inspired clothing and accessories, including dresses, denim, tops, shoes and handbags.

MORE: Western-inspired clothing brand Tecovas opens first Pa. location in King of Prussia Mall

"This is a fantastic opportunity to offer Reformation’s already strong existing customer base in Philly better, deeper service, while simultaneously introducing new audiences to the brand," said Phil Amandola, vice president of retail at Reformation. "We couldn’t ask for a better location — the store is situated in the heart of the city with access to significant local and tourist foot traffic."

Reformation is in the space formerly occupied by activewear brand Outdoor Voices, which opened there in 2022 and closed in January 2024. Outdoor Voices shuttered all its storefronts in March, transitioning to an online-only business. Before that, the space was occupied by a Steve Madden store.

With 2.1 million followers on Instagram and a host of celebrity fans — including Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo and even Monica Lewinsky, who collaborated with the brand to promote voter registration — Reformation has solidified itself as "the cool-girl label to know," as Cosmopolitan calls it. Reformation was launched in 2009 as a vintage clothing seller in Los Angeles, before the brand expanded to making its own clothing with a focus on sustainability.

The brand tracks its environmental footprint closely, having achieved a climate neutral company certification. Reformation vows to become "climate positive" by 2025, meaning it aims to remove more greenhouse gases from the atmosphere than it creates. Reformation makes all of its clothing from low-impact materials, unused fabrics and repurposed vintage clothing. The brand reduces waste by releasing limited-edition collections each week; putting out small quantities of each product and producing more only if there is desire for it from customers.

"Reformation’s mission, which is to bring sustainable fashion to everyone, has been the same since the business was founded in 2009," Amandola said. "Sustainability is integrated into every aspect of our operations, from the materials we use in our clothing to the factories and suppliers we partner with to the end of life solutions we offer, including resale, repair and recycling."

Or, as Reformation's website puts it more bluntly, "Being naked is the #1 most sustainable option. We’re #2."

Like all Reformation stores, the Philly location will incorporate sustainable elements like vintage furniture, hangers made with Forest Stewardship Council certified wood and reusable totes. It will also offset 100% of its electricity usage with renewable energy. Plus, customers can bring back their used Reformation clothing to be altered or recycled via "RefRecycling."

Reformation is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.