More Culture:

June 30, 2024

Western-inspired clothing brand Tecovas opens first Pa. location in King of Prussia Mall

The store, which opened last week on Level 2 of the Plaza near Nordstrom, sells cowboy boots, cowboy hats and other apparel.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping King of Prussia Mall
tecovas king of prussia Provided Image/JBC

Tecovas, a popular Western-inspired clothing brand, has opened a store in the King of Prussia Mall, marking its first store in the Northeast.

A major fashion trend so far this year is "coastal cowgirl" — involving suede, denim, leather, cowboy hats and cowboy boots — and a Western-inspired clothing brand has arrived in Pennsylvania just in time for style enthusiasts to embrace the trend.

Tecovas opened its first store in the Northeast last week, inside the King of Prussia Mall. 

MORE: Netflix House plans to open at the King of Prussia Mall in fall 2025

With 457,000 followers on Instagram and famous fans like actor Glen Powell, Austin-based Tecovas is a fast-growing Western wear retailer. It was founded in 2015 and now has 35 stores including its first Pennsylvania location.

king of prussia tecovasProvided Image/JBC

Tecovas is now selling cowboy boots, hats and Western-inspired clothing in the King of Prussia Mall.

Tecovas is known for its cowboy boots and hats, but the retailer also offers jeans, shirts, outerwear and accessories. Like with the other Tecovas locations, the King of Prussia store will offer personalized leather stamping, boot shines, boot stretching, leather and hat branding, and complimentary beverages including sparkling water and local beers. 

The Tecovas store is located on Level 2 of the Plaza in the King of Prussia Mall, between Nordstrom and FP Movement. It is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping King of Prussia Mall Philadelphia Style King of Prussia Malls Fashion Montgomery County Clothing

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - 10 Essential Summer

10 essential summer experiences in New Jersey
Limited - Meet Boston - Fine dining at Mooncusser

Boston's food scene offers something for every taste

Just In

Must Read

Education

Philly to test leaving 25 schools open all year by adding optional summer programs
Philly Year Round School

Sponsored

IBEW Local Union 98 all in for 76 Place
Limited - Adelman Lynch 76 place

Adult Health

Taking multivitamins does not decrease risk of death, new research shows
Multivitamin Death Risk

Social Media

Jared McCain makes stylish addition to Sixers roster
jared mccain sixers fashion

Flyers

The Flyers are lining up for a big 2025 offseason, they just have to stay patient in getting there
Jett-Luchanko-Flyers-Pick-NHL-Draft-2024-Vegas.jpg

Weekend

Fireworks and TooManyGames: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide fireworks

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved