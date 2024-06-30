Western-inspired clothing brand Tecovas opens first Pa. location in King of Prussia Mall

A major fashion trend so far this year is "coastal cowgirl" — involving suede, denim, leather, cowboy hats and cowboy boots — and a Western-inspired clothing brand has arrived in Pennsylvania just in time for style enthusiasts to embrace the trend.

Tecovas opened its first store in the Northeast last week, inside the King of Prussia Mall.

With 457,000 followers on Instagram and famous fans like actor Glen Powell, Austin-based Tecovas is a fast-growing Western wear retailer. It was founded in 2015 and now has 35 stores including its first Pennsylvania location.

Provided Image/JBC Tecovas is now selling cowboy boots, hats and Western-inspired clothing in the King of Prussia Mall.

Tecovas is known for its cowboy boots and hats, but the retailer also offers jeans, shirts, outerwear and accessories. Like with the other Tecovas locations, the King of Prussia store will offer personalized leather stamping, boot shines, boot stretching, leather and hat branding, and complimentary beverages including sparkling water and local beers.



The Tecovas store is located on Level 2 of the Plaza in the King of Prussia Mall, between Nordstrom and FP Movement. It is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.