Netflix House plans to open at the King of Prussia Mall in fall 2025

TV fans might be able to waltz to the tune of Lady Whistledown or dine if they dare at a 'Knives Out'-themed dinner next year at King of Prussia Mall.

Netflix announced Tuesday that Dallas and Pennsylvania's largest mall will be home to the first two locations of Netflix House, a new concept that lets fans walk through the world of some of their favorite shows. The streaming service is planning to open the venues in late fall 2025.

Netflix House will have set replicas, restaurants with food inspired by shows, a theater and merchandise shop. The company said experiences could include dancing on a "Bridgerton" set or completing the glass bridge challenge from "Squid Game."

The streaming service said these venues will build on ideas that already exist, such as "Stranger Things: The Official Store" and "Knives Out: The Perfect Bite."

“We’ve launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities, and Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings," Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways.”



At the King of Prussia Mall, Netflix House will occupy the more than 100,000 square feet of space in the former Lord & Taylor store at 180 N. Gulph Rd.

"King of Prussia was selected because it is one of the most iconic shopping destinations in the nation and among the top five largest malls in America," Netflix spokesperson Jamil Walker said. "It is perfect due to its high foot traffic, diverse mix of stores, and proximity to Philadelphia and other cities."

