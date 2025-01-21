Reliving the Eagles' Divisional Round win over the Rams through the eyes of Cowboys, Giants, and Commanders fans

For the Eagles' Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams, I took a look at the comment sections for the live game threads at the SB Nation sites for the Giants, Cowboys, and Commanders, who were of course unanimously rooting for the Eagles to lose.

Commanders fans are thrilled with their own team's season, but it must be absolutely miserable for Giants and Cowboys fans to watch two divisional rivals make it to the NFC Championship Game, especially with guys previously in their respective organizations (Saquon Barkley and Dan Quinn) playing major roles.

To note, I did not correct grammar or spelling, but did star-out the potty language. Here's what I found 😈.

Pregame

• I’d like to apologize to all you younger fans who will never see a consistent winning team in your lifetime. After watching the Eagles take Bechton and move him to guard and turn him into a road grader, replace their all-pro center without missing a beat. Couple that with these two clowns still trying to even put together a f****** team after releasing all -pros will be more frustrating than this now. The gap between this team and the teams in the playoffs is like the snake river canyon. (Giants)

• I like the Rams’ chances. They should be super motivated because they’re playing for an entire region that has been through a lot in recent weeks. Whereas Philly is playing for — ugh — Philadelphians. Plus Stafford > Hurts. (Commanders)

• LETS GO RAMS LETS GO RAMS LETS GO RAMS LETS GO RAMS LETS GO RAMS LETS GO RAMS LETS GO RAMS LETS GO RAMS LETS GO RAMS LETS GO RAMS LETS GO RAMS (Cowboys)



• Sirianni has the kind of face his own mother could slap. (Commanders)



• I hate the Eagles more than any other team... those 2008 playoffs when they were 9-6-1 and knocked us off (thanks Plax), the 2010 Christmas game, their complete dominance of us over the last decade... F*** them (Giants)

• I want to see Philthy thugs wet their pants. (Commanders)



Eagles score an opening-drive TD

• Come on the Rams ffs (Giants)

• haa missed the xp (Cowboys)

The Rams answer on their ensuing drive

• LFG (Commanders)



• Both of these teams are miles ahead of the Cowboys. (Cowboys)



Saquon Barkley runs for a 62-yard TD

• Tuned in just to see Saquon score that TD. God hates the Giants and Giants fans apparently lmao. (Giants)



• UGH (Commanders)



• Joe Schoen's negotiation ability is what's important guys. (Giants)



• At least we have Dowdle. Maybe bring Zeke back next year too… (Cowboys)



• i can't lie, as much as i want to pretend i that i hate this, i'm happy for the guy. (Giants)



• I'm not happy for him. This move was definitely better for his career, but he was initially offered more here than he took in Philly but he thought he should make McCaffrey money. Schoen should have just tagged him again like he could have. It's a business and he made a poor business decision. (Giants)

• Eagles fans are so annoying (Commanders)



• can't stop that OL and Barkley (Cowboys)



• Fun watching Barkley run all over the place. Thank God we saved that extra pocket change and didn't re sign him. (Giants)

• Giants are the dumbest team in the league. (Giants)



• This is the year for Daniel… (Giants)



• Cowboys could use a new Right Guard. Mekhi Becton will be a free agent. (Cowboys)



• Barkley will have a gold jacket if he stays in Philly. (Giants)



• Not really wanting a division game for path to superbowl (Commanders)



• Lmao Imagine Thinking Saquon Barkley was only worth/gonna get a 7-8 Mill per year Contract on the open market and thinking you’re a LEGIT NFL GM and personnel evaluator…. Smdh (Giants)



• We’re not paying a $40m QB to hand off to a $12m RB. (Giants)



Jalen Hurts is sacked in the end zone for a safety

• Is this the momentum shift I desperately prayed for? (Giants)



• We’re gonna beat the brakes off whichever one of these teams has to host us next week. If it’s LAR JD may run for 100. If it’s Philly, I don’t see how their passing game will do anything. If Barkley is hurt forget abt it (Commanders)



• I've seen Gallimore make more plays in the last two games with the Rams than I ever saw him with years with the Cowboys. (Cowboys)



• I never wish an injury on anyone, but I hope he’s hurting! (Giants)

• We can beat either of these teams (Commanders)



• Such a testament to how good and complete of a team Philly is. Hurts is pedestrian and it doesn’t matter. Howie is a HOF gm (Cowboys)



• Hurts is taking a pounding (Commanders)



Saquon Barkley runs for a 78-yard TD

• This is the worst (Giants)

• this sucks man (Commanders)



• give him and inch and he'll take a mile. (Cowboys)



• Jurgens with a holding on that TD run (Commanders)



• You cant even be mad at the Eagles. Theyre a well built team. Meanwhile Mara is trying to use his remote as a calculator. (Giants)



• The fact that Barkley worked so well and Zeke so poorly makes me a little happy that it blew up so hard in Old fart Jerry’s face (Cowboys)



• I am genetically wired to hate the eagles so it’s always tough watching them win BUT the Giants front office deserves this. (Giants)

• Nobody desrves a philly SB f*** them (Giants)



• F*** this. F******* m******f******. It can't be too late to fire schoen (Giants)



• Howie is the man. We took Zeke for 2 yard fall forwards, they got that (Cowboys)



• The task: Stop Saquan and win (Commanders)



• "Thank you Giants" chant about to break out (Giants) (Jimmy note: I'm surprised this hasn't happened already.)



• This is what I want to say to eagles fans: F U (Commanders)



• The Eagles are the luckiest team in recent memory. Between Detroit’s horrendously bad defense last night and the snow impacting LA, they will have the easiest road to the SB in history. (Giants)



• Schoen really gifted the Eagles a f****** SB (Giants)



• Imagine lettin prime Barry Sanders go to Green Bay cause you’re a pompous ass (Giants)

• The Giants paid Danny Dimes how much? (Cowboys)



• Honest question…is anyone else finding it really hard to be a giants fan right now to the point where they are contemplating tuning out? I’ve watched this team for over 30 years living and dying with every snap, and I feel so turned off by the ownership and front office, Particularly since hard knocks, and it feels like they are just hopelessly out of touch. It’s the first time I’m just like, There has to be a better way to spend my time? (Giants)

• Philly is built right. Get a hulking OL and a homerun hitting RB. (Cowboys)



• I’m not sure Schoen is watching the game because his head is permanently shoved up his own ass. (Giants)

The Rams are driving for a potential game-winning TD

• I thought this was over with that Barkley run, nope (Commanders)



• here comes the epic collapse lmao (Cowboys)



• Don't let me down Rams (Commanders)



• Would be absolutely the best present if eagles blew this game (Giants)

• Prevent D don’t prevent much (Cowboys)



Matthew Stafford throws incomplete on 4th down, Eagles win

• Ass (Giants)



• Over (Giants)

• Jalen Carter (Cowboys)



• nauseating (Giants)



• Damn it (Cowboys)



• Philly it is. (Commanders)



• That's what hoping gets you (Giants)



• Used to losing as a Giants fan anyways (Giants)



• Regardless of the ending, Stafford is a way better QB than Dak. (Cowboys)



Aftermath

• Damn. Worst possible division outcome there. An NFC East team will be playing in the Super Bowl and it will probably be Philly. Thanks, Jerry. (Cowboys)

• Hope the iggles play like this next week....the NFC is ours if that's the case (Commanders)



• 31, 41, 47, 97, 29, 19, 9: Anyone know what these numbers are? I’ll tell you. Jalen Hurts cap hits (in millions) 2026 - 2032 assuming no restructures or extensions. Howie’s speeding towards the toll booth, better hope he wins a chip soon! (Giants)

• Hurts plays like trash… gets a “playoff win” (Cowboys)



• Kellen moore and dan quinn in champion game. F U Jerry (Cowboys)



• Alright Philly! Round 3 it is! We're ready to play! Let's go! NFC East is the best division in the NFC! (Commanders)



• Very happy for Saquon. Dude has fought through a lot of adversity to get where he is. Hate that it has to come with the eagles but he’s made it through injuries, playing for years on lots of bad teams, saddled with some awful olines, and being undervalued by his former employer. He deserves a shot at playing real meaningful football in Jan. (Giants)



• Well... at least we can be losers with the Giants while the Eagles and Commies run the division for the next five years minimum. (Cowboys)



• An all NFC East Championship game. It sucks going into next season having no hope, but here I am. (Giants)



