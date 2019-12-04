Renata's Kitchen expanding to former Trolley Car Station site in University City

December 04, 2019
One of West Philadelphia's favorite brunch destinations soon will be expanding to a bigger space and launching dinner service.
Renata's Kitchen, the cafe currently at 4533 Baltimore Ave., announced Wednesday it will be taking over the space formerly occupied by the Trolley Car Station at 3940 Baltimore Ave. in University City. (The restaurant closed back in April after just seven months in business at that location and was followed by the closure of the Trolley Car Diner in Mount Airy).
In a Facebook post, owners Yasser and Kate Aiq said the opportunity to transform Renata's Kitchen into an All-Day restaurant was too good to pass up.
Renata's Kitchen first opened on Locust Street in Center City in 2012, but was forced to relocate to the current space after a fire in 2015. The existing location will continue to operate.
"We cannot wait to share this beautiful space with you," the couple said. "We hope to bring a vibrant, comfortable space for the community with the same great food and service you've come to know us for. We're looking forward to working closely with the neighborhood and University City District to host community-centered events at the park and breathe a new life and anchor to the Trolley Portal Gardens."
An opening date in 2020 has not yet been determined for the new location.