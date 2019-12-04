Renata's Kitchen expanding to former Trolley Car Station site in University City

One of West Philadelphia's favorite brunch destinations soon will be expanding to a bigger space and launching dinner service.

Renata's Kitchen, the cafe currently at 4533 Baltimore Ave., announced Wednesday it will be taking over the space formerly occupied by the Trolley Car Station at 3940 Baltimore Ave. in University City. (The restaurant closed back in April after just seven months in business at that location and was followed by the closure of the Trolley Car Diner in Mount Airy).