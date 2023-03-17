Report: Eagles agree to terms with CB Greedy Williams

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with former Browns CB Greedy Williams late Thursday night, according to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer.

As Cabot notes, Williams was a second-round pick (46th overall) in 2019. In four years in Cleveland, he played in 39 games, starting 21. He has 99 career tackles and 2 INTs. His best season came in 2021, when he had 41 tackles, 2 INTs, and 10 pass breakups while playing in 16 games (8 starts).

Williams' pro career has been derailed by injuries. He played in 12 games in 2019 as a rookie, but missed four games with a hamstring injury. In 2020, he suffered career-threatening nerve damage in his shoulder during an offseason practice, detailed by Cabot here, costing him the entirety of the 2020 season. In 2022, he was buried on the depth chart behind Denzel Ward and 2021 first-round pick Greg Newsome, and played just 105 defensive snaps.

Williams has some intriguing traits. He's 6'2 and he ran a 4.37 40 at the Combine, which is a nice start. In two seasons (24 games) at LSU, he displayed impressive ball skills, notching 8 INTs and breaking up 19 passes. Some had him projected as a first-round pick, like Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, for example, who wrote the following scouting report on him.

Long, athletic cornerback who is more smooth and fluid than twitchy and sudden in his coverage. Williams has the instincts and tools to play a variety of coverages, but his length and pattern-matching talent will likely get him drafted to handle press-man duties. His ball production dropped a little from 2017 and he continued to struggle with finding the ball downfield, but he is rarely ever out of position. He needs to get stronger and more competitive in run support, but he has the talent and traits to become a CB1.

Williams' place on the Eagles' 53-man roster is far from guaranteed. He'll serve as depth behind Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and perhaps even Zech McPhearson at outside cornerback, but he has reasonable enough upside to warrant a low-risk, low-cost look in training camp.

