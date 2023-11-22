Report: Eagles expected to have interest in former Colts LB Shaquille Leonard

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts waived All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard. On Wednesday, Leonard passed through waivers unclaimed, and is now an unrestricted free agent free to sign with any team. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are expected to have interest.

Leonard was a Colts second-round pick in 2018. In his rookie season, he led the NFL with 163 tackles, and also had 7 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 INTs, and 8 pass breakups on his way to earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and First-Team All-Pro honors. He was also an All-Pro in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

In 2022, he had two surgeries on his back, and only played in 3 games. In 2023, Leonard was unhappy with his diminished role. He has made 65 tackles in 9 games, but has not been the elite player he once was.

The Eagles' reported interest in Leonard passes the smell test. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported prior to the NFL trade deadline that the Eagles were "poking around at linebacker."

Nakobe Dean has since gone on injured reserve for the second time, so the Eagles' interest in linebacker has likely only increased since Russini's reporting. Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham have played above modest expectations, and the only other linebacker on the 53-man roster is Christian Elliss. The Eagles need more depth at linebacker.

The Cowboys make sense as a landing spot for Leonard as well. They lost starting LB Leighton Vander Esch indefinitely to a neck injury. So, it could be an NFC East bidding war for Leonard's services.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader