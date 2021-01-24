More Sports:

January 24, 2021

Report: Eagles to interview Chargers OC Shane Steichen for vacant OC job

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
012421ShaneSteichen Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Shane Steichen

The Philadelphia Eagles are interviewing Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen for their vacant OC job, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Steichen is only 35 years old, and he already has 10 years of coaching experience in the NFL. His prior stops, via Wikipedia: 

• Louisville (2010): Offensive assistant
• San Diego Chargers (2011–2012): Defensive assistant
• Cleveland Browns (2013): Offensive quality control coach
• San Diego Chargers (2014–2015): Offensive quality control coach
• San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2016–2019): Quarterbacks coach
• Los Angeles Chargers (2019): Interim offensive coordinator
• Los Angeles Chargers (2020–present): Offensive coordinator

In his lone season as the Chargers' offensive coordinator (not including his interim promotion in 2019), the Chargers' offense ranked just 18th in points, but they also ranked 9th in yards, 4th in giveaways, and 15th in DVOA, all with a rookie quarterback in Justin Herbert.

In Herbert's first season, he completed 66.6 percent of his passes, he averaged 7.3 YPA, and he threw 31 TDs vs. just 10 INTs, finishing 12th in the NFL with a 98.3 QB rating. Steichen, along with quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton, have been credited with Herbert's rapid development.

