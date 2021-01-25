More Sports:

January 25, 2021

Eagles assistant coaching search tracker

Jimmy Kempski
Kevin Patullo

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles have hired their new head coach, they will begin to focus on filling in the rest of their staff. And so, like we did with the head coaching search, we'll continually update our assistant coaching tracker as updates trickle in. Bookmark, please.

Defensive coordinator

Jonathan Gannon: The Eagles have reportedly "agreed to terms" with Gannon to be their DC. Gannon coached the Colts' secondary, and is largely credited with the development of their young and effective corners and safeties. Gannon reportedly drew interest from several teams, but will be able to run his defense in Philly while working under an offensive-minded head coach.

More on Gannon here.

Offensive coordinator

Curtis Modkins: The Eagles reportedly interviewed Modkins on Sunday. He is currently the Denver Broncos' running backs coach, and has two previous stints as an offensive coordinator, both times for a head coach that ran their own offense.

More on Modkins here.

Shane Steichen: The Eagles reportedly interviewed Steichen on Sunday as well. He was the Chargers' offensive coordinator in 2020 under Anthony Lynn, and has been at least partly credited with the development of then-rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. 

More on Steichen here

Special teams coordinator

Dave Fipp: Fipp was reportedly initially blocked from interviewing elsewhere, but according to Bo Wulf of The Athletic the Eagles will now allow him to explore other opportunities, which is probably just a nice way of saying he's out. 

More on Fipp here

Passing game coordinator

Kevin Patullo: Per John Clark, the Eagles hired Patullo to be their passing game coordinator, a job title he also held with the Colts in 2020. Patullo is 39 years old,, and has been coaching in the NFL since 2007. He has had stints with the Chiefs, Bills, Titans, Jets, and Colts, mostly coaching wide receivers, but with some experience coaching quarterbacks as well.

Quarterbacks coach

• No news yet.

Offensive line coach

Jeff Stoutland: The Eagles will be bringing back their well-respected offensive line coach for his ninth season with the team. That's good news for guys like Andre Dillard and Jordan Mailata, who won't have to start over learning new techniques from a different OL coach.

More on Stoutland here.

Running backs coach

Duce Staley: Staley wants out of his contract to explore other coaching opportunities, according to John Clark. Can't blame him.

Wide receivers coach

• No news yet.

Tight ends coach

Justin Peelle: The Falcons announced that they hired Peelle to be their new tight ends coach.

Defensive line coach

Tracy Rocker: The Eagles have targeted Rocker to be their D-line coach, according to Pete Thamel. Rocker is currently with Auburn, and he is a defensive line lifer, as he has a long list of defensive line jobs. In chronological order: West Alabama, Troy State, Cincinnati, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and then Auburn again. He also coached the D-line for three years with the Titans.

Linebackers coach

Ken Flajole. Flajole reportedly wont be back in 2021, and may retire.

More on Flajole here.

Defensive backs coach

• No news yet.

Jimmy Kempski
