Report: Press Taylor out as Eagles quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator

January 25, 2021
If Carson Wentz is to return as the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback in 2021, he will do so without his friend and positional coach of the last three years, Press Taylor. According to Mike Kaye of NJ.com (and also common sense), Taylor is out.
#Eagles QB/PGC Press Taylor will not be retained by the organization in 2021, per source.— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) January 25, 2021
Taylor steadily climbed the ranks in the Eagles' coaching hierarchy since joining the team in 2013, earning a promotion to "Passing Game Coordinator" last offseason:
• 2013-2015: Offensive quality control coach
• 2016-2017: Offensive quality control coach, and assistant quarterbacks coach
• 2018-2019: Quarterbacks coach
• 2020: Quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator
In 2020, the Eagles' passing attack was arguably the worst in the NFL, as Wentz had by far his worst season as a pro. But beyond Wentz, the passing game was disjointed and lacked creativity. It finished near the absolute bottom of the NFL in a slew of statistical metrics:
|Eagles passing offense
|Stat
|Rank
|Team passer rating
|72.9
|31st
|Team completion percentage
|55.9%
|32nd
|Team YPA
|6.2
|32nd
|TD passes
|22
|24th
|INTs
|20
|31st
|Percentage of pass attempts resulting in 1st down
|29.6%
|31st
|Pass plays of 20+ yards
|43
|24th
|Sacks allowed
|65
|32nd
Pretty obvious move, really.
