Report: Press Taylor out as Eagles quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator

If Carson Wentz is to return as the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback in 2021, he will do so without his friend and positional coach of the last three years, Press Taylor. According to Mike Kaye of NJ.com (and also common sense), Taylor is out.

Taylor steadily climbed the ranks in the Eagles' coaching hierarchy since joining the team in 2013, earning a promotion to "Passing Game Coordinator" last offseason:





• 2013-2015: Offensive quality control coach

• 2016-2017: Offensive quality control coach, and assistant quarterbacks coach

• 2018-2019: Quarterbacks coach

• 2020: Quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator



In 2020, the Eagles' passing attack was arguably the worst in the NFL, as Wentz had by far his worst season as a pro. But beyond Wentz, the passing game was disjointed and lacked creativity. It finished near the absolute bottom of the NFL in a slew of statistical metrics:

Eagles passing offense Stat Rank Team passer rating 72.9 31st Team completion percentage 55.9% 32nd Team YPA 6.2 32nd TD passes 22 24th INTs 20 31st Percentage of pass attempts resulting in 1st down 29.6% 31st Pass plays of 20+ yards 43 24th Sacks allowed 65 32nd



Pretty obvious move, really.



