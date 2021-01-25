More Sports:

January 25, 2021

Report: Press Taylor out as Eagles quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator

By Jimmy Kempski
Press-Taylor-Carson-Wentz_013120_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws the ball in front of QB coach Press Taylor.

If Carson Wentz is to return as the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback in 2021, he will do so without his friend and positional coach of the last three years, Press Taylor. According to Mike Kaye of NJ.com (and also common sense), Taylor is out.

Taylor steadily climbed the ranks in the Eagles' coaching hierarchy since joining the team in 2013, earning a promotion to "Passing Game Coordinator" last offseason:

• 2013-2015: Offensive quality control coach
• 2016-2017: Offensive quality control coach, and assistant quarterbacks coach
• 2018-2019: Quarterbacks coach
• 2020: Quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator

In 2020, the Eagles' passing attack was arguably the worst in the NFL, as Wentz had by far his worst season as a pro. But beyond Wentz, the passing game was disjointed and lacked creativity. It finished near the absolute bottom of the NFL in a slew of statistical metrics:

Eagles passing offense Stat Rank 
 Team passer rating72.9 31st 
 Team completion percentage55.9% 32nd 
 Team YPA6.2 32nd 
 TD passes22 24th 
 INTs20 31st 
 Percentage of pass attempts resulting in 1st down29.6% 31st 
 Pass plays of 20+ yards43 24th 
 Sacks allowed65 32nd 


Pretty obvious move, really.

