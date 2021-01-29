Eagles stay or go: Offensive tackle

The Philadelphia Eagles have mostly been among the league's best at the offensive tackle positions over the last two decades. In 2021, they're heading into an offseason in which they have an odd combination of depth, but also question marks at the starting spots. Today we'll look at who is likely to stay, and who should go.

Jason Peters

Peters started eight games for the Eagles in 2020 — six at his familiar spot at LT, and two at RG. His re-signing this offseason made some sense, in that he was coming aboard to fill in at RG for the injured Brandon Brooks, while also perhaps serving as something of an insurance policy at LT in the event Andre Dillard struggled at LT.



But that role didn't quite go so smoothly. When Dillard tore his biceps late in training camp, Peters held the team hostage by demanding more money before he would move from RG to LT. The team eventually conceded, and Peters was the Week 1 starter at LT.





Peters struggled badly at LT during the first three games, particularly against the Cincinnati Bengals, a game he did not finish. He then missed four games due to injury, with Jordan Mailata taking his place. When Peters was ready to play again, the team reinstated him back at LT and Mailata was back on the bench, despite the belief from many observers that Mailata had played better. Peters started the next three games, and when he was mostly ineffective, the team inserted Mailata back in as the starting LT, with Peters moving back to RG. After two games at RG, Peters opted to have surgery on his toe, ending his season.

When Peters' stellar NFL career is over, he is going to have a clear Hall of Fame résumé. We'll properly detail his time in Philly then. But in 2020, the team would have been better off without him.



Peters intends on playing again in 2021, though he noted that it would likely not be in Philly.

#JimmyVerdict: It would be utterly absurd for the Eagles bring Peters back again, and yet, I wouldn't put it past them. Still... Go .



