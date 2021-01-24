More Sports:

January 24, 2021

Eagles assistant Duce Staley has reportedly 'asked out,' wants to coach elsewhere

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Miles-Sanders-Duce-Staley-Eagles_080919_USAT Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Duce Staley

It would not be a stretch to say that Duce Staley, a former running back for the Eagles, is as close to being a "fan favorite" as an assistant coach can get.

The running backs coach ascended to being an assistant head coach under Doug Pederson and has helped make backs like LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and others into serviceable NFL running backs. He's also helped develop Miles Sanders — who likely has not been utilized nearly enough — into a back with boundless potential in the league.

After being interviewed for offensive coordinator and head coach of the Eagles multiple times during his 10 years as a coach in the city, it sounds like he is looking for a new opportunity, NBC Sports Philly's John Clark reported Sunday.

Staley was passed over a few years ago for offensive coordinator in favor of Mike Groh, and this year for the head coaching position for 39-year-old Nick Sirianni. The 10-year NFL veteran, who ran for over 5,000 yards in his career, has been linked to Bears in recent weeks. Chicago offensive coordinator Bill Lazor coached with Staley briefly in Philadelphia. It is believed he has other opportunities as well (the Seahawks, Titans, Dolphins and Vikings are the other four teams right now without an official OC hire).

His name has not gotten much buzz as a candidate to be the Eagles' own offensive coordinator going forward, as Sirianni assembles his staff. He has also not been linked to the Texans, the only NFL team still without a head coach.

