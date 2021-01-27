Report: Eagles to hire Florida OC Brian Johnson for vacant QB coaching job

The Philadelphia Eagles have found their quarterbacks coach, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That would be Brian Johnson, who was previously the offensive coordinator at the University of Florida.

Obviously, the Eagles' quarterbacks coaching hire is a big one, as they'll be tasked with helping resuscitate Carson Wentz's career.

Johnson played quarterback at Utah, and was their starter from three seasons, in 2005, 2007, and 2008. In his final season in 2008, Johnson threw 27 TDs vs. nine INTs, and he finished his career at Utah with a 26-7 record. He got a rookie minicamp tryout in Green Bay in 2009, but never landed on an NFL roster or practice squad. A year later, he was coaching quarterbacks at Utah at the ripe young age of 23.





Johnson now has 11 years of experience coaching quarterbacks at the college level. His career path, via Wikipedia:

• 2010–2011: Utah (QB)

• 2012–2013: Utah (OC/QB)

• 2014–2016: Mississippi State (QB)

• 2017: Houston (OC/QB)

• 2018–2019: Florida (QB)

• 2020: Florida (OC/QB)

Johnson will turn 34 in February. He coached Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) at Mississippi State, and Kyle Allen (Washington Football Team) at Houston. At Florida he coached Kyle Trask, who finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting this season, and will almost certainly be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wentz had his best years in Philly when John DeFilippo was his positional coach. DeFilippo was unafraid to give Wentz tough coaching, which is something that Press Taylor was reportedly unwilling or unable to do. To be determined what style of coaching Johnson will employ, but he seems like a bright young guy who has had success at each stop in his coaching career.

UPDATE: This also feels noteworthy:

