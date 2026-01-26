More Sports:

January 26, 2026

Report: Eagles interviewed former Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith for open OC job

The Eagles continue to interview former Dolphins coaches.

By Jimmy Kempski
Former Dolphins OC Frank Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles have interviewed former Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith for their open offensive coordinator job, per a report from NFL Network.

Smith was the Dolphins' offensive coordinator for the last four seasons, before they cleaned house following the 2025 season. Smith's resume:

• Miami (Ohio) (2004–2005): Graduate assistant
• Butler (2006): Offensive line coach
• Butler (2007–2009): Offensive coordinator & offensive line coach
• New Orleans Saints (2010–2014): Assistant offensive line coach
• Chicago Bears (2015–2017): Tight ends coach
• Oakland / Las Vegas Raiders (2018–2020): Tight ends coach
• Los Angeles Chargers (2021): Run game coordinator & offensive line coach
• Miami Dolphins (2022–2025): Offensive coordinator

Smith was an offensive lineman in college, and was actually Ben Roethlisberger's center at Miami Ohio. As you can see above, he also coached offensive lines, and seemed to be more geared toward the run game.

Smith's NFL ranks the four years he was the Dolphins' offensive coordinator:

 Frank SmithPoints Yards 
2022 116
2023 21
2024 2218
2025 2526


Smith was the Dolphins' OC for one good season, followed by a dominant one, before Tua Tagovailoa regressed and the offense fell apart.

Of course, in Miami then head coach Mike McDaniel called plays, not Smith.

It is interesting that the Eagles have shown interest in three Dolphins coaches this offseason -- McDaniel, passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik, and now Smith.

Jimmy Kempski
