January 24, 2024

Report: Eagles interviewed Kliff Kingsbury for vacant offensive coordinator position

The Eagles reportedly conducted a virtual interview with former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the team's offensive coordinator opening.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
012424KliffKingsbury Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Kliff Kingsbury

The Philadelphia Eagles interviewed former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Kingsbury played quarterback in the NFL for five different teams, and he spent some time in NFL Europe and the CFL. He is best known for his four-year head coaching tenure in Arizona, a span during which Kingsbury led the Cardinals to a 28-37-1 record. His full résumé: 

• Houston (2008–2009): Offensive quality control coach
• Houston (2010–2011): Co-offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach
• Texas A&M (2012): Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach
• Texas Tech (2013–2018): Head coach
• Arizona Cardinals (2019–2022): Head coach
• USC (2023-present): Senior Offensive Analyst

The following is a snapshot of the Cardinals' offensive rankings during Kingsbury's reign:

Team DVOA Points Yards Giveaways 
2019 Cardinals13 16219
2020 Cardinals 17  13  6 17 
2021 Cardinals 14  11  8 4 
2022 Cardinals 27  21  22 27 


The Cardinals' best season under Kingsbury was in 2021, when they jumped out to a 10-2 record, before losing four of their last five games followed by a blowout loss in the wildcard round of the playoffs. That sounds familiar to me for some reason. 🤔

Kingsbury runs the "Air Raid" offense. We'll cover that more in-depth should Kingsbury get hired in some capacity, but if interested you can read up more on that here. The "KliffsNotes" from that piece:

The Air Raid is many things, but the core elements all the Air Raid teams have in common include:

• The same core plays.

• The same 3–4 day install on repeat.

• The same up tempo, score a bunch of points approach.

• The same commitment to spreading the ball around to 5 playmakers evenly.

• The same commitment to creating space for these weapons to thrive by attacking sideline to sideline and 30 yards deep every down.

• The same commitment to excellence in execution through repetition.

In other words, it's a spread, up-tempo, mainly shotgun approach, and its effectiveness is contingent on how well the players can master and execute a predictable, limited playbook.

It's probably worth noting that according to Garafolo, this was a virtual meeting, not in-person.

