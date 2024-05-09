Two local educators are in the running for America's Favorite Teacher

Norwood-Fontbonne Academy science instructor Jim Rockenbach knew he wanted to be a teacher from a young age. While he was a student at the Chestnut Hill school, he found inspiration from his teacher and coach Chuck Seaton.

"I just liked the way that he taught — his style, how he'd interact with the kids. Everybody respected him," Rockenbach said. "I [thought] if I could do something like that, that would be awesome."

Now, 21 years later, Rockenbach is one of two local educators in the running for America's Favorite Teacher. The Reader's Digest contest honors top teachers across the country. The winner receives $25,000, a vacation in Hawaii and a feature in the publication. A public vote, which closes today, determines the winner.

Molly Fitzpatrick, a special education teacher at Simmons Elementary School in Horsham, is also a quarterfinalist. Fitzpatrick did not return a request for comment.



The teachers are among 12 remaining in their category out of 74,000 initial competitors in 64 groups.

Rockenbach teaches science to sixth, seventh and eighth graders and is the school's athletic director and football coach. He said a former student initially sent him the link and suggested he register for the competition.

"It's really nice because people can leave messages when they vote and some of the messages have been [from] kids I taught 16 years ago, 18 years ago," Rockenbach said. "Just to know you have an impact on that many people is kind of cool."

If he won the $25,000, Rockenbach said some of it would go toward a college fund for his own kids, and he'd love to take his family on a vacation. He'd also like to give back some of the money to Norwood and maybe buy some science supplies for his classroom.



Rockenbach said his favorite part as a teacher is the impact he can have on his students, especially when they remember the class years later. But he also likes being a coach and feels it allows the students to see him in a different way.

He has no plans to leave the school where he's spent so much time, though he's open to coaching high school football in the future. For now, he just wants to keep teaching and engaging students at Norwood.

"My one goal is that when they come to class, they want to be in that class. They don't think: 'Ugh, I have science today,'" Rockenbach said. "I want them to enjoy being here, like coming to your classes. So that's what I try to pride myself on."