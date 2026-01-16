Report: Eagles interviewing Zac Robinson for open offensive coordinator job

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is interviewing with the Philadelphia Eagles for their vacant offensive coordinator job, according to a report from ESPN.

Robinson's coaching resume:

• Los Angeles Rams (2019): Assistant quarterbacks coach

• Los Angeles Rams (2020): Assistant wide receivers coach

• Los Angeles Rams (2021): Assistant quarterbacks coach

• Los Angeles Rams (2022–2023): Pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach

• Atlanta Falcons (2024–present): Offensive coordinator

Robinson also played quarterback in the NFL from 2010 to 2013, but he never appeared in a regular-season game.

The Falcons' offense had the following finishes in the basic stats shown below during Robinson's two seasons as their offensive coordinator:

Falcons offenes 2024 2025 Points per game 14 23 Yards per game 6 14 Passing yards per game 5 18 Rushing yards per game 10 8 Giveaways per game 24 13



In 2025, the Falcons had a good offensive line and a talented set of skill position players, most notably RB Bijan Robinson, but second-year quarterback Michael Penix struggled.

Nick Sirianni said on Thursday that the Eagles would cast "a wide net" in their search for a new OC. Robinson has already interviewed with the Buccaneers and Lions for the same position.

