Report: Eagles interviewing Zac Robinson for open offensive coordinator job

January 16, 2026
Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is interviewing with the Philadelphia Eagles for their vacant offensive coordinator job, according to a report from ESPN.
Robinson's coaching resume:
• Los Angeles Rams (2019): Assistant quarterbacks coach
• Los Angeles Rams (2020): Assistant wide receivers coach
• Los Angeles Rams (2021): Assistant quarterbacks coach
• Los Angeles Rams (2022–2023): Pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach
• Atlanta Falcons (2024–present): Offensive coordinator
Robinson also played quarterback in the NFL from 2010 to 2013, but he never appeared in a regular-season game.
The Falcons' offense had the following finishes in the basic stats shown below during Robinson's two seasons as their offensive coordinator:
|Falcons offenes
|2024
|2025
|Points per game
|14
|23
|Yards per game
|6
|14
|Passing yards per game
|5
|18
|Rushing yards per game
|10
|8
|Giveaways per game
|24
|13
In 2025, the Falcons had a good offensive line and a talented set of skill position players, most notably RB Bijan Robinson, but second-year quarterback Michael Penix struggled.
Nick Sirianni said on Thursday that the Eagles would cast "a wide net" in their search for a new OC. Robinson has already interviewed with the Buccaneers and Lions for the same position.
