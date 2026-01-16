More Sports:

January 16, 2026

Report: Eagles interviewing Zac Robinson for open offensive coordinator job

Robinson had a good offensive line and a talented set of skill position players, most notably RB Bijan Robinson, to work with on the Falcons in 2025.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
011626ZacRobinson Brett Davis/Imagn Images

Zac Robinson

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is interviewing with the Philadelphia Eagles for their vacant offensive coordinator job, according to a report from ESPN.

Robinson's coaching resume: 

• Los Angeles Rams (2019): Assistant quarterbacks coach
• Los Angeles Rams (2020): Assistant wide receivers coach
• Los Angeles Rams (2021): Assistant quarterbacks coach
• Los Angeles Rams (2022–2023): Pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach
• Atlanta Falcons (2024–present): Offensive coordinator

Robinson also played quarterback in the NFL from 2010 to 2013, but he never appeared in a regular-season game.

The Falcons' offense had the following finishes in the basic stats shown below during Robinson's two seasons as their offensive coordinator:

Falcons offenes 2024 2025 
Points per game 14 23 
Yards per game 14 
Passing yards per game 18 
Rushing yards per game 10 
Giveaways per game 24 13 


In 2025, the Falcons had a good offensive line and a talented set of skill position players, most notably RB Bijan Robinson, but second-year quarterback Michael Penix struggled. 

Nick Sirianni said on Thursday that the Eagles would cast "a wide net" in their search for a new OC. Robinson has already interviewed with the Buccaneers and Lions for the same position.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

