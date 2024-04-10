Eagles to play Packers in Brazil to open 2024 NFL season

After a few months of pondering who the Eagles might face in their historical season opening Friday Night game in São Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday morning brought the reveal that it will be the Green Bay Packers, as officially announced by the NFL.

Green Bay would otherwise have been visiting Philadelphia this season — a game between two NFC contenders that would have certainly been a hot ticket in Philly.

Last season, the Eagles went 11-6 (with a 10-1 start decimated by a precipitous collapse) and the Packers went 9-8, narrowly slipping into the postseason as a wild card team. They shocked Dallas 48-32 before nearly upsetting the No. 1 seeded 49ers.

Entering 2024, the Eagles are tied for the seventh-best Super Bowl odds at +1600, while the Packers are still more of a long shot, with the 10th-best odds at +2200 via ESPNBet. In their most recent duel, the Eagles outlasted the Packers in a 40-33 shootout in 2022, one of their 14 regular season wins en route to a Super Bowl berth.

