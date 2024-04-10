More Sports:

April 10, 2024

Eagles to play Packers in Brazil to open 2024 NFL season

The Eagles will open their season with a tough matchup down in São Paulo.

By Evan Macy
Jalen-Hurts-Running-Eagles-Packers-NFL-Week-12-2022.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

After a few months of pondering who the Eagles might face in their historical season opening Friday Night game in São Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday morning brought the reveal that it will be the Green Bay Packers, as officially announced by the NFL. 

The game will air on Peacock nationally and NBC10 locally on Friday, September 6th to begin Week 1 of the 2024 season. The confirmation of the opponent being Green Bay is somewhat unexpected after the Cleveland Browns were rumored to be involved for a while, but that was never set in stone and talks surrounding the game of late started to bring the Packers into the fold.

Green Bay would otherwise have been visiting Philadelphia this season — a game between two NFC contenders that would have certainly been a hot ticket in Philly. 

Last season, the Eagles went 11-6 (with a 10-1 start decimated by a precipitous collapse) and the Packers went 9-8, narrowly slipping into the postseason as a wild card team. They shocked Dallas 48-32 before nearly upsetting the No. 1 seeded 49ers. 

Entering 2024, the Eagles are tied for the seventh-best Super Bowl odds at +1600, while the Packers are still more of a long shot, with the 10th-best odds at +2200 via ESPNBet. In their most recent duel, the Eagles outlasted the Packers in a 40-33 shootout in 2022, one of their 14 regular season wins en route to a Super Bowl berth.

Eagles Draft: Will Howie Roseman trade up, back, or stay put at pick No. 22?

