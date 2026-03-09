Report: Eagles S Reed Blankenship agrees to terms with the Texans

According to several media reports, soon-to-be former Philadelphia Eagles S Reed Blankenship has agreed to terms with the Houston Texans on a three-year deal worth $24.75 million.

Blankenship was originally an undrafted rookie free agent who made the team out of training camp and began the season as the No. 4 safety. He quickly leapfrogged K'Von Wallace on the depth chart, and would eventually fill in as a starter after Chauncey Gardner-Johnson went down with an injury. Blankenship ended up being the Eagles' most impactful rookie in 2022, collecting 34 tackles, two pass breakups, and one INT.

Blankenship earned a permanent starting role in 2023, but was up and down. In 2024, Blankenship had a good season from start to finish, and he was also a playmaker, as he had four INTs, tied for 10th-most in the NFL.

With only one year left on his contract heading into the 2025 season, Blankenship felt like a contract extension candidate, but no deal was struck, and he played out the final year of his contract. He had another up and down season in 2025, and a bad game in the Eagles' playoff loss to the 49ers. (I have heard that the Eagles felt that Blankenship had some costly mental errors in that game.)

Still, in his four seasons with the team, Blankenship has racked up 308 tackles and 9 INTs. He was an absolute home run signing as an undrafted player. Blankenship has also been extremely cheap, as his career earnings are just $5,890,000, per OverTheCap.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Eagles' lone projected starter at safety is second-year player Andrew Mukuba, with the other spot now up for grabs.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader