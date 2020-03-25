More Sports:

March 25, 2020

Report: Eagles to sign nickel CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Nickell the nickel.

The Philadelphia Eagles have added cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman on a one-year deal, according to a report from Jordan Schultz of ESPN: 

You're never going to believe this, but Robey-Coleman has a history with Jim Schwartz! He played under Schwartz in Buffalo in 2014, when he played all 16 games, starting seven.

Overall, Robey-Coleman has been in the league for seven seasons, over which time he has played in 111 games (only one game missed), starting 23, mostly as a slot corner. He has 290 career tackles, 6 INTs (two pick sixes), 48 pass breakups, and five forced fumbles. He is probably best known, however, for committing what should have been an extremely obvious pass interference penalty that went uncalled in the Rams-Saints NFC Championship Game.

He also forced an INT in the Super Bowl two weeks later.

Robey-Coleman, who is still only 28, is 5'8, 180, and he'll join an Eagles secondary already containing a slew of smaller corners, like Avonte Maddox (5'9, 184) and Cre'Von LeBlanc (5'10, 192).

With Jalen Mills moving to safety, this move furthers the belief that the Eagles view Maddox as a starting outside corner.

