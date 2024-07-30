Report: Eagles to sign iOL Nick Gates

July 30, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Giants and Commanders interior offensive lineman Nick Gates, according to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
The #Eagles are signing veteran OL Nick Gates, sources say. Former #Commanders and #Giants lineman, who has 29 starts in 44 appearances in five seasons, stays in the NFC East. pic.twitter.com/LNGdZJbdZn— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 30, 2024
Gates suffered a gruesome leg injury while with the Giants in 2021 and faced the prospect of retirement, but he was able to return and start eight games for the Giants in 2022, and even got some votes for NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He signed with the Commanders in 2023 and started 10 games, all at center. Gates has some guard/center versatility, but he has had seven leg surgeries. His snap count history:
|Year
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE (6th OL)
|2019 (NYG)
|0
|0
|77
|198
|15
|2020 (NYG)
|0
|1014
|0
|0
|2021 (NYG)
|13
|61
|0
|0
|2022 (NYG)
|213
|132
|0
|0
|21
|2023 (WAS)
|0
|641
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|226
|1848
|77
|198
|36
The only offensive line position Gates hasn't played in his five-year career is LT. Updated depth chart HERE.
