July 30, 2024

Report: Eagles to sign iOL Nick Gates

Gates, who has been shuffling through the NFC East in the past couple of years, will give the Eagles a little bit more offensive line depth.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Offensive lineman Nick Gates (65) back when he was with the Giants.

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Giants and Commanders interior offensive lineman Nick Gates, according to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Gates suffered a gruesome leg injury while with the Giants in 2021 and faced the prospect of retirement, but he was able to return and start eight games for the Giants in 2022, and even got some votes for NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He signed with the Commanders in 2023 and started 10 games, all at center. Gates has some guard/center versatility, but he has had seven leg surgeries. His snap count history:

 YearLG RG RT TE (6th OL) 
2019 (NYG) 77 198 15 
 2020 (NYG)  1014  
2021 (NYG) 13 61  
2022 (NYG) 213 132 21 
2023 (WAS) 641  
TOTAL 226 1848 77 198 36 


The only offensive line position Gates hasn't played in his five-year career is LT. Updated depth chart HERE.

