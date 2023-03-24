Report: Eagles to sign S Terrell Edmunds

The Philadelphia Eagles will be signing former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds, according to multiple media outlets.

Edmunds, 26, was a 2018 first-round pick of the Steelers who played out his rookie contract in Pittsburgh before hitting the open market in 2022. The Steelers had declined to exercise his fifth-year option the previous offseason. Still, he ended up signing back with the Steelers in 2022 on a one-year deal during which he made roughly $2.5 million. In 2022, he had 70 tackles, 2 sacks, and 5 pass breakups. He will now join the Eagles as an unrestricted free agent.

Edmunds has good size at 6'1, 217, and before last season he had never missed a game due to injury. He was a first-round pick partly because of his impressive athleticism:

Edmunds will likely compete for a starting job at safety (or perhaps a safety/linebacker hybrid role?) for the Eagles in 2023, but the guess here is that there will still be more moves to come.

