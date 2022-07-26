Report: Eagles signing TE Jaeden Graham

The Eagles are signing tight end Jaeden Graham, according to a report from Tim McManus of ESPN. Graham was an undrafted free agent out of Yale who signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018, and managed to stick around there for four seasons.

Graham has appeared in 32 games, making 12 career catches for 174 yards and 1 TD. He missed the 2021 season with a knee injury.

Somebody with a lot of time on their hands made a Jaeden Graham career highlight video.

Graham joins an Eagles tight end group that includes Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Jack Stoll, Richard Rodgers, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Noah Togiai, and the soon-to-be-placed-on-PUP Tyree Jackson.

