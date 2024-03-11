More Sports:

March 11, 2024

Report: Former Eagles RB D'Andre Swift is signing with the Bears

By Jimmy Kempski
Former Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift is signing with the Chicago Bears, according to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Eagles traded for Swift during the 2023 NFL Draft, and his lone season with the Birds started off hot, when he had 175 rushing yards against the Vikings Week 2 and 130 rushing yards against the Buccaneers Week 3. However, he did not top 100 yards in a game thereafter, and he averaged barely over 4 yards per carry from Week 6 on: 

D'Andre Swift Rush Yards YPC TD 
Weeks 1-5 76 434 5.7 
Weeks 6-18 153 615 4.0 


As we noted in a detailed breakdown of Swift's game back in May of last year, he started off hot in 2022 as well for the Lions before cooling off. Still, in a down year statistically for running backs, Swift finished fifth in the NFL with 1,049 rushing yards and was named to the Pro Bowl.

In 2022, Miles Sanders also finished fifth in the NFL in rushing yards, with 1,269, which also earned him his first Pro Bowl nod. The Eagles showed almost no urgency in re-signing Sanders, who landed with the Panthers on a four-year deal worth $25.4 million.

There's an argument to be made that Swift is a more capable receiver in the passing game than Sanders was, however, that didn't translate to actual receiving production, as Swift finished with 39 catches for a mere 214 yards and 1 TD.

The Eagles almost certainly sign a running back in free agency, with Saquon Barkley rumors picking up steam.

