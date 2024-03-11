More Sports:

March 11, 2024

NFL free agency: Eagles 'expected to have strong interest' in Saquon Barkley

Will the Eagles sign Saquon Barkley in free agency?

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Saquon-Barkely-TD-Eagles-Giants-Week-18-2023-NFL.jpg Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley rushing against the Eagles.

As the clock struck noon on the East Coast, "legal tampering" began for NFL free agency. The Eagles are expected to be big players this offseason and yet another rumor trickled in about the team's connection to running back Saquon Barkley.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that both the Eagles and the Houston Texans are "expected to have strong interest" in signing Barkley, who's hitting the open market after the New York Giants did not franchise tag him for the second consecutive offseason.

The eternal debate about whether the Eagles will put premium resources into the running back position rages on, but with the way the market has shifted so much for backs, perhaps the time is right where the Eagles will make a slight splash for a player of Barkley's caliber. 

