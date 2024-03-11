More Sports:

March 11, 2024

Eagles 2024 free agency tracker

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031124HowieRosemanNickSirianni Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman (and Nick Sirianni)

As NFL free agency unwinds over the next week, we'll be covering each of the Philadelphia Eagles' outside signings, re-signings, retirements, departing players, and other noteworthy developments in great detail. This page will serve as overview of what the Birds do, as they do it, with links to each individual story that we publish. Bookmark, please.

Eagles signings

None yet.

Eagles re-signings / contract extensions

DE Brandon Graham: The 2024 season will be Graham's 15th in the NFL. (STORY HERE)

TE Albert Okwuegbunam: Albert O. signed a one-year deal.

LG Landon Dickerson: The Eagles and Dickerson agreed to a four-year extension through 2028. (STORY HERE)

Trades

None yet.

Players released

S Kevin Byard: Byard's Eagles career lasted just 11 games after the Birds dealt a couple picks for him at the 2023 trade deadline. (STORY HERE)

CB Avonte Maddox: Maddox is a good player who has struggled to stay on the field, but he was too expensive to keep at his scheduled 2024 salary. (STORY HERE)

Former Eagles players who have signed with new teams

S Kevin Byard: Byard signed a two-year deal with the Bears.

Retirements

C Jason Kelce: Kelce announced his retirement last Monday. (STORY HERE). We took a look at the aftermath of his announcement (cap considerations and what's to become of the Eagles offensive line) here

DT Fletcher Cox: Cox announced his retirement on Sunday. (STORY HERE). We took a look at the aftermath of his announcement (cap considerations and what's to become of the Eagles' defensive line) here

Other links

Eagles depth chart

Eagles 2024 draft picks

Eagles 2025 draft picks

• Eagles 2025 compensatory pick tracker (coming soon)

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Free Agency

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Are women leading the charge in securing their financial future?
Purchased - Couple Walking Dog Along Suburban Street

How to reduce your risk of cancer

Just In

Must Read

LGBTQ

City cancels Trans Day of Visibility event but will still raise transgender pride flag
Philly City Hall Trans flag transgender visibility

Sponsored

Philadelphia Ballet presents "Giselle"
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

Illness

COVID-19 rapid tests still work against new variants – researchers keep assessing them and they pass
COVID-19 Rapid Tests

Streaming

Gwynedd Mercy University featured on Amazon's 'The College Tour' series
gwynedd mercy university amazon college tour

Eagles

Brandon Graham says he wants media career after his playing days are over
Brandon-Graham-Super-Bowl-LII-Tom-Brady-Strip-Sack

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to offer family-friendly 'spring break' activities
museum of the american revolution spring break

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved