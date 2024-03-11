Eagles 2024 free agency tracker

As NFL free agency unwinds over the next week, we'll be covering each of the Philadelphia Eagles' outside signings, re-signings, retirements, departing players, and other noteworthy developments in great detail. This page will serve as overview of what the Birds do, as they do it, with links to each individual story that we publish. Bookmark, please.

Eagles signings

None yet.

Eagles re-signings / contract extensions

• DE Brandon Graham: The 2024 season will be Graham's 15th in the NFL. (STORY HERE)



• TE Albert Okwuegbunam: Albert O. signed a one-year deal.



• LG Landon Dickerson: The Eagles and Dickerson agreed to a four-year extension through 2028. (STORY HERE)



Trades

None yet.

Players released

• S Kevin Byard: Byard's Eagles career lasted just 11 games after the Birds dealt a couple picks for him at the 2023 trade deadline. (STORY HERE)



• CB Avonte Maddox: Maddox is a good player who has struggled to stay on the field, but he was too expensive to keep at his scheduled 2024 salary. (STORY HERE)



Former Eagles players who have signed with new teams

• S Kevin Byard: Byard signed a two-year deal with the Bears.



Retirements

• C Jason Kelce: Kelce announced his retirement last Monday. (STORY HERE). We took a look at the aftermath of his announcement (cap considerations and what's to become of the Eagles offensive line) here.



• DT Fletcher Cox: Cox announced his retirement on Sunday. (STORY HERE). We took a look at the aftermath of his announcement (cap considerations and what's to become of the Eagles' defensive line) here.



Other links

• Eagles depth chart

• Eagles 2024 draft picks

• Eagles 2025 draft picks



• Eagles 2025 compensatory pick tracker (coming soon)



